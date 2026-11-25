If you think that your annual full-body health packages are sufficient to keep you disease-free, you may be mistaken. While these tests provide important information about key health markers, they often overlook crucial cancer screenings. This is mainly because they use generic blood panels, basic routine urine and stool tests, or general abdominal ultrasounds that focus on monitoring metabolic health such as blood sugar, cholesterol, and kidney and liver function rather than detecting specific cancers at an early stage. Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a Hyderabad-based Cancer Surgeon, took to Instagram to share a list of essential tests for both men and women.

"Your full body checkup probably skips these. The cancer checks you actually need by age," he wrote in the post.

Effective cancer screening requires targeted tests matched to age, sex, and risk factors.

Essential cancer screenings explained

1. For Women Aged 40 and Older:

Dr Sankaran recommends a mammogram every 1 to 2 years for women over 40 years of age. If you have a family history of breast cancer, it's important to discuss this with your oncologist to determine the best course of action.

2. For Women Aged 20 and Older:

Begin with a Pap smear to check for cervical cancer, which should be performed every three years. After the age of 30, it is recommended to combine the Pap smear with an HPV test every five years for a more comprehensive assessment.

These tests look for precancerous cell changes or high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Note that screening remains important even after HPV vaccination.

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3. Ovarian Health:

There isn't a specific test for ovarian cancer. However, be attentive to warning symptoms, including persistent bloating, a sudden change in appetite, abdominal pain, and an increased frequency of urination. These could be indicators that require further evaluation.

4. For Smokers Aged 50 and Older:

Dr Sankaran recommends a low-dose CT scan annually for lung cancer detection. If you're a smoker, discussing this with your doctor is essential before proceeding with the test.

5. For Men Aged 50 and Older:

He recommended having a PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test every two years until the age of 60. However, screening guidelines can differ based on personal health factors, it's best to have a conversation with your doctor about personalised screening options, especially if there is a family history or higher risk.

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6. For Everyone Aged 45 and Over:

According to Dr Sankaran, colorectal screening should start at 45. A stool test should be conducted once a year to detect hidden blood, which may indicate underlying issues that need to be addressed. Abnormal results or higher family risk may call for a colonoscopy.

7. For Everyone using tobacco:

Chewing tobacco and smoking are well-known risk factors for oral and throat cancers. Any non-healing mouth ulcer lasting more than two weeks, white or red patch, unexplained lump, or difficulty swallowing should be checked promptly.

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"Tumor markers are not definitive cancer tests; they may lead to unnecessary anxiety due to false positives. It is advisable to pursue these tests only if specifically recommended by your physician," Dr Sankaran notes.

While these tests can effectively help detect any abnormality early, it is important to note that family history, genetics, and personal health factors can affect when someone starts or how often they get tested.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.