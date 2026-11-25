More than 6,500 cases of lung cancer were recorded at prominent government hospitals in Delhi over a period of about six and a half years. Along with this, 913 deaths linked to the disease were reported across four hospitals during the same period. These numbers were received through Right to Information (RTI) applications which shows the increasing burden of lung cancer in the national capital.

According to information accessed by PTI Bhasha through separate RTI applications, 6,581 lung cancer cases were reported at AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) between January 1, 2020, and July 31, 2026. Safdarjung Hospital did not provide its total number of cases but reported 393 lung cancer deaths. Across all four hospitals, 913 deaths were recorded, which is about one death every three days. However, none of the hospitals provided data on patients who had never smoked.

AIIMS Records Highest Number Of Lung Cancer Cases

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reported the highest number of cases. Between January 2020 and March 2026, the hospital recorded 4,860 lung cancer cases and 158 deaths. This is nearly 65 cases every month at AIIMS alone, with roughly two deaths being recorded each month during the period.

On the other hand, the Delhi State Cancer Institute reported 1,613 lung cancer cases between January 1, 2020, and July 2026. The hospital recorded 354 deaths, with an average of around 20 cases and four deaths every month. The institute also reported that two children were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. Over the six-and-a-half-year period, 351 women were diagnosed with the disease.

RML Reported Cases In Women Too

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported 108 lung cancer cases during the period, including 47 women. Eight deaths were reported.

Speaking to PTI, a senior doctor at the Delhi State Cancer Institute on condition of anonymity, said the hospital treats patients not only from Delhi but also from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and even Nepal.

Smoking Is A Major Risk Factor

Doctors say that while Delhi's polluted air may increase the risk of lung cancer, it should not be considered the only cause of the disease. Smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke remain major risk factors, while genetic mutations can also contribute. The DSCI doctor also pointed out that lung cancer is being detected in women who do not smoke. In such cases, genetic factors and exposure to pollution may have a role.

Another concern is that lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. When the disease is detected late, treatment becomes more difficult and the chances of controlling it can be lower.

What Are The Warning Signs Of Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer may not cause clear symptoms in its early stages. Possible warning signs include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, breathlessness, chest pain, changes in the voice, unexplained weight loss and repeated chest infections.

How Delhi's Toxic Air Can Increase Lung Cancer Risk

Delhi's severe air pollution is an important concern because people can be exposed to polluted air for long periods, particularly during the winter months when pollution levels increase sharply. Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of lung cancer, although it does not mean that every person exposed to pollution will develop the disease.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Geeta Kadayaprath, a senior specialist at Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre, said long-term exposure to polluted air, which is common in cities such as Delhi, can increase the risk of lung cancer. She noted that the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the World Health Organization, has classified outdoor air pollution and particulate matter as carcinogenic to humans.

One of the biggest concerns is PM2.5, the tiny particles present in polluted air. Because these particles are extremely small, they can travel deep into the respiratory system and reach the lungs. Repeated and long-term exposure can cause inflammation and cellular damage, which may contribute to the development of cancer over time.

(With PTI inputs)

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