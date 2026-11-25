The prevalence of anaemia in India is lower than reported in previous national surveys, with severe anaemia accounting for less than two per cent of cases across most age groups, according to findings of the ICMR's SAMPADA survey released on Monday.

The Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA), conducted during 2023-25, covered more than two lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 states and Union territories.

More than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed for haemoglobin estimation across different age, sex and physiological groups.

A major strength of SAMPADA is the 'gold standard' method of venous blood sampling and automated analysers for haemoglobin estimation, providing greater accuracy and reproducibility, the ministry said in a statement.

In a sub-sample, the survey also assessed iron status, folate, vitamin B12, together with inflammatory biomarkers C-reactive protein (CRP) and alpha-1-acid glycoprotein (AGP) to obtain national-level prevalence estimates.

The survey found anaemia prevalence of 42 per cent among children aged 12-59 months, 46 per cent among adolescent girls aged 10-19 years, 22-23 per cent among adolescent boys and men aged 20-59 years, and 56 per cent among women of reproductive age.

The findings also showed that most cases of anaemia were mild, indicating an opportunity for early intervention, the Department of Health Research said.

About half of anaemic women, including pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children, had mild anaemia.

Iron deficiency was found to account for about half of the anaemia burden among women, adolescent girls and children, the findings showed.

Among adolescent boys, adult men and older men who were anaemic, around three-fourths had mild anaemia.

"SAMPADA provides nationally representative estimates of anaemia across children, adolescents, adults, pregnant and lactating women and older adults, together with detailed information on micronutrient deficiencies to evaluate potential causes of anaemia," said Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General of ICMR.

"It is encouraging that the prevalence of anaemia is lower in SAMPADA compared to previous national surveys. The comprehensive anaemia profiling in SAMPADA survey provides an evidence base to strengthen the ongoing national efforts towards Anaemia Mukt Bharat," he said.

However, the survey indicated that anaemia cannot be attributed to iron deficiency alone and that infections, haemoglobinopathies and inflammation associated with chronic diseases also need to be addressed.

Vitamin B12 and folate deficiency were found to be similar among anaemic and non-anaemic individuals across population groups, suggesting a limited contribution of these deficiencies to anaemia in India.

Iron deficiency was concentrated in specific life stages, particularly among children under five, adolescent girls and women of reproductive age, while adolescent boys, men and older adults had relatively low prevalence of iron deficiency.

The survey also found a high prevalence of iron deficiency among people with moderate and severe anaemia, underscoring the need for testing and appropriate treatment, the department said.

"The findings support more targeted, population-specific and life-course approaches to anaemia prevention and management. The evidence can contribute, while also identifying areas where further research and improved surveillance are required," said Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR-NIN.

The survey is among the largest nutrition surveys undertaken globally and provides nationally representative evidence on anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across the life course, the department said.

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