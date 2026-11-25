Air pollution is increasingly being recognised as a threat that extends well beyond respiratory and cardiovascular health. From worsening asthma and increasing the risk of heart disease to affecting pregnancy outcomes, prolonged exposure to polluted air has been linked to several health complications. Now, new research suggests that its consequences could extend to the brain, potentially increasing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

A study published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation has found that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) may disrupt the functioning of microglia, the immune cells responsible for protecting the brain. By altering the activity of genes within these cells, air pollution may interfere with the brain's ability to clear cellular waste, regulate inflammation and protect neurons.

The findings are particularly concerning for countries such as India, where millions of people are exposed to unhealthy air throughout the year. While the research does not establish that air pollution directly causes dementia in every exposed individual, it offers important insights into how environmental exposure could contribute to neurological damage over time.

What Did The New Study Find About Air Pollution And Dementia?

The research, led by scientists from Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in the US, was published on November 11, 2026. Titled Air Pollution Exposure Interacts With Alzheimer's Genetic Susceptibility To Reshape Microglial Epigenomic And Transcriptional Programs, it examined the relationship between long-term PM2.5 exposure, genetic susceptibility to Alzheimer's disease and changes in the brain.

The researchers analysed health and genetic data from 475,325 eligible participants in the UK Biobank. They found that long-term exposure to PM2.5 and genetic susceptibility to Alzheimer's disease were independently associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. People living in the most polluted third of areas were 25% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those living in the least polluted third.

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How Does Air Pollution Affect The Brain's Immune Cells?

One of the most important findings concerns microglia, specialised immune cells that act as the brain's first line of defence. Microglia continuously monitor the brain, remove damaged cells and cellular debris, respond to infections and help regulate inflammation. Their ability to maintain this protective environment is essential for healthy brain functioning.

However, the new study suggests that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 can alter the genes switched on within these cells. This changes their activity and disrupts the biological pathways responsible for maintaining brain health. The researchers found alterations in gene expression and chromatin accessibility, which influence how genetic instructions are regulated. These changes affected pathways associated with inflammation, oxidative stress, cellular waste removal and communication between neurons.

Explaining the findings, senior author Sanjay Rajagopalan, professor of medicine and director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at Case Western Reserve University, said: "By recreating in mice what happens when people breathe polluted air, we found that pollution causes major changes in which genes are active in the brain's immune cells."

He added that these cells normally protect the brain by clearing debris and fighting infections, but pollution can disrupt these functions. This is significant because chronic inflammation and impaired cellular waste clearance are among the biological processes implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. The study also identified disruption of the blood-brain barrier, a specialised protective interface that regulates which substances can enter the brain from the bloodstream. When this barrier becomes compromised, inflammatory substances and potentially harmful molecules may gain greater access to brain tissue.

The hippocampus, which plays a central role in memory formation and learning, was another area of concern. The researchers observed impaired formation of new neurons and increased neuronal death in this region.

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Why These Findings Matter For India

The findings have particular relevance for India, where exposure to particulate matter is a persistent public health challenge. Air pollution is often discussed in the context of respiratory diseases, heart attacks, strokes and premature mortality. However, emerging research suggests that the brain could also be vulnerable to the effects of prolonged exposure.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and trigger inflammation. Researchers believe that inflammatory signals travelling through the bloodstream, vascular damage and potentially the movement of some particles through pathways connecting the nose and brain could contribute to neurological effects.

For Indians, exposure is not restricted to outdoor pollution. Vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, crop residue burning and household solid-fuel combustion can all contribute to particulate pollution. The country's dementia burden makes this an important area for further investigation. A nationwide study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia in 2023, using data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, estimated that approximately 7.4% of Indians aged 60 and above were living with dementia. This represented around 8.8 million people. With India's older population growing, understanding potentially modifiable environmental risk factors becomes increasingly important.

However, the US research should not be interpreted as proof that Indians living in highly polluted cities will necessarily develop dementia. The human component examined a UK population, while the detailed biological experiments were conducted in mice. India also has different patterns of pollution exposure, genetic diversity, healthcare access and underlying health conditions.

Indian neurologists and dementia specialists would need to assess how these findings translate to the country's population. The original report contains comments from the study's researchers rather than independent Indian clinical experts; therefore, additional doctor quotations should be obtained separately rather than attributed without verification.

Can Air Pollution Increase The Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease?

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities. Although advancing age remains its strongest risk factor, genetics, cardiovascular health, lifestyle and environmental exposures can also influence disease susceptibility.

The latest research adds to the growing evidence that environmental pollution may contribute to neurological ageing. Importantly, the study found that PM2.5 exposure and genetic susceptibility were independently associated with dementia risk. This suggests that environmental exposure deserves attention even among people who do not have a known inherited predisposition to Alzheimer's.

Co-senior author Andrew Pieper, professor of translational psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University, said: "We've identified a key way that air pollution harms the healthy brain and speeds up Alzheimer's disease." He added that the findings could help researchers understand how environmental factors accelerate brain diseases associated with ageing and potentially identify ways to protect brain health.

However, the research does not establish that air pollution alone causes Alzheimer's disease in humans. Nor does it mean that reducing exposure will necessarily prevent dementia. More long-term studies involving diverse populations are needed to establish the extent of the relationship.

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What Can People Do To Protect Their Brain Health?

While individuals cannot completely eliminate exposure to outdoor air pollution, reducing avoidable exposure remains important.

Some practical precautions include:

Monitor air quality: Check local AQI levels and avoid prolonged outdoor exertion when pollution levels are particularly high.

Check local AQI levels and avoid prolonged outdoor exertion when pollution levels are particularly high. Reduce indoor pollution: Avoid smoking indoors, ensure adequate ventilation and minimise exposure to fumes from cooking and other combustion sources.

Avoid smoking indoors, ensure adequate ventilation and minimise exposure to fumes from cooking and other combustion sources. Use appropriate air filtration: Properly maintained air purifiers with HEPA filters can help reduce indoor particulate matter.

Properly maintained air purifiers with HEPA filters can help reduce indoor particulate matter. Protect cardiovascular health: Manage blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, as vascular health is closely connected to brain health.

Manage blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, as vascular health is closely connected to brain health. Maintain healthy lifestyle habits: Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, a balanced diet and social and cognitive engagement support healthy ageing.

These measures cannot guarantee protection against dementia, but reducing exposure to harmful pollutants is an important public health priority.

For India, where prolonged exposure to particulate pollution affects millions, understanding these neurological consequences should become part of the broader conversation around clean air and preventive healthcare. Protecting brain health may require addressing not just individual lifestyle choices but also the environmental conditions in which people live and age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.