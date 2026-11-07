Most Prevalent Types Of Cancer In India: A Closer Look At Factors Like Age, Gender And Access

India is facing a growing cancer burden, with more than 1.6 million new cases estimated annually. The most common cancers vary by gender, age and region. GLOBOCAN 2022 estimated 1.41 million new cancer cases in India, with breast cancer accounting for about 1.92 lakh cases, lip and oral cavity cancer for nearly 1.44 lakh, cervical cancer for around 1.28 lakh and lung cancer for about 81,700 cases. Dr Gurvinder Singh Grewal, MD DM, Assistant Professor, Medical Oncology, DMCH Cancer Care Centre Ludhiana at American Oncology Institute, said, "India is facing a rapidly escalating cancer burden."

Dr Grewal adds that the rise is linked to demographic changes, lifestyle habits, environmental exposures and unequal access to healthcare. While breast cancer is the leading cancer among women, tobacco-related oral and head-and-neck cancers remain a major concern among men. Age also plays an important role, with cancer becoming more common as people grow older. However, where a person lives and how quickly they can access diagnosis and treatment can significantly affect outcomes.

Breast Cancer Is Most Common Among Women

Breast cancer has become the most prevalent cancer among Indian women. GLOBOCAN 2022 recorded about 1,92,020 new breast cancer cases in India. Cervical cancer followed with nearly 1,27,526 cases, while ovarian cancer accounted for about 47,333 cases. Dr Grewal says breast cancer is particularly prominent in urban areas, where changing reproductive patterns, delayed childbirth and dietary changes may add to the changing cancer profile. Cervical cancer, on the other hand, remains a major concern in rural areas, where limited screening and lower awareness about human papillomavirus (HPV) can delay detection.

Oral Cancer Is A Major Concern In Men

Among Indian men, cancers of the lip and oral cavity are particularly common. GLOBOCAN 2022 estimated about 1,07,812 new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer among men, followed by lung cancer with nearly 58,970 cases and oesophageal cancer with about 45,608 cases.

Tobacco use is a major cause behind these cases. "Men in India are overwhelmingly impacted by tobacco-related malignancies," says Dr Grewal. Chewing tobacco, gutka and other smokeless tobacco products can increase the risk of cancers affecting the mouth and throat. Smoking is also strongly associated with lung and oesophageal cancers.

Cancer Risk Increases With Age

Age is another important factor in understanding cancer patterns. Although cancer can develop at any age, most cases occur in older adults. Dr Grewal explains that "the vast majority of cancer diagnoses occur in individuals over forty years of age."

The risk increases with age because cells accumulate genetic damage over time. Long-term exposure to tobacco, pollution and other environmental factors can further increase the risk. Older adults may also have metabolic conditions and lifestyle-related risk factors that contribute to cancer development.

Some cancers are closely linked to certain age groups. Prostate cancer becomes increasingly important among ageing men, while post-menopausal women face a higher risk of breast and other hormone-related cancers. Childhood cancers are less common and mainly include leukaemia and lymphoma.

Lifestyle And Environment Also Play A Role

Cancer patterns in India are changing as lifestyles change. Tobacco remains one of the biggest preventable risks, particularly for oral, throat and lung cancers. At the same time, diets increasingly high in ultra-processed foods, physical inactivity and metabolic problems may contribute to the growing burden of gastrointestinal and colorectal cancers.

Environmental exposure can add to these risks. Air pollution is particularly relevant to respiratory health, although cancer usually develops through multiple interacting factors rather than one single exposure.

The Rural-Urban Divide

Access to healthcare is one of the biggest challenges in India's cancer fight. "Over 70% of cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced or metastatic stages," says Dr Grewal. Late diagnosis can make treatment more complicated and reduce the chances of successful outcomes.

Specialised cancer centres, advanced imaging, radiation facilities and oncology specialists are concentrated largely in major cities. Rural patients may have to travel long distances for diagnostic tests and treatment. This can result in delays and additional expenses.

Treatment Costs Can Add To The Burden

Cancer treatment involves repeated hospital visits, diagnostic tests, medicines, surgery, chemotherapy or radiation. For families living far from cancer centres, travel, accommodation and loss of income can add to the financial burden. Dr Grewal notes that "out-of-pocket medical expenses, travel costs, and loss of income frequently cause catastrophic financial distress." In some cases, high costs may even lead patients to stop treatment before it is completed.

Early Detection Can Improve Outcomes

Reducing India's cancer burden requires better prevention, screening and access to treatment. Screening for breast, cervical and oral cancers at primary healthcare centres can help detect disease earlier. Tobacco control and HPV vaccination can also prevent several cancer cases.

Dr Grewal recommends a "hub-and-spoke" approach, where regional healthcare centres provide screening and initial care while remaining connected to larger tertiary cancer hospitals. Such a system could reduce travel, improve timely diagnosis and make specialised cancer treatment more accessible.

Cancer in India is therefore not just a disease of ageing or lifestyle. Gender, age, geography, awareness and affordability all shape who develops cancer, how early it is detected and whether timely treatment is possible.

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