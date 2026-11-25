Actor Sumona Chakravarti has given fans a glimpse of her fitness journey as she returns to the gym six months after undergoing surgery for endometriosis. The actor, who had previously opened up about her health struggles and the surgery, recently shared a workout video on Instagram, revealing that she had received the all-clear from her doctor and physiotherapist to resume exercising. In July, Sumona had shared a detailed social media post disclosing her endometriosis surgery. The health challenges had also kept her away from social media for some time. Two months after the procedure, she returned to Instagram to explain her absence and share an update about her recovery.

Now, six months after surgery, the actor appears ready to rebuild her fitness. In her latest video, she is seen exercising at the gym and getting back on the treadmill. Sharing details of her session, Sumona revealed that she alternated four minutes of running with one minute of walking, repeating the sequence four times. Despite completing a 20-minute session, she admitted that the workout left her exhausted.

Her return to exercise highlights an important aspect of endometriosis recovery: getting back to physical activity is not necessarily a straightforward process, and the timeline can vary considerably depending on the extent of the disease and the surgery performed.

What Is Endometriosis And Why Does It Require Surgery?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. These growths can occur around the ovaries, fallopian tubes and other pelvic organs. In some cases, the disease can also involve the bowel and bladder.

"Endometriosis affects an estimated 190 million women of reproductive age worldwide, about one in ten, according to the World Health Organisation. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it. Symptoms can include severe period pain, pelvic pain between periods and pain during bowel movements. Surgery can relieve symptoms, although pain may persist or return," says Dr Deepti Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), endometriosis affects approximately 190 million women and girls of reproductive age worldwide, equivalent to around one in 10 women in this age group.

The condition can cause a range of symptoms, including severe menstrual cramps, chronic pelvic pain, pain during sexual intercourse, painful bowel movements and difficulties with fertility. However, the severity of symptoms does not always correspond to the extent of the disease.

Treatment depends on the patient's symptoms, medical history, fertility goals and the severity of endometriosis. While medication and hormonal treatment can help manage symptoms, some patients may require surgery to remove endometriosis lesions and address complications associated with the condition.

Why Recovery Timelines After Endometriosis Surgery Vary

"When patients ask when they can resume exercising after endometriosis surgery, the first things I consider are the nature of the operation and how well they are managing their everyday activities," says Dr Sharma.

"Removing small areas of endometriosis and operating on disease that involves the bowel or bladder can involve very different recovery timelines. The extent of surgery, the organs involved and the patient's overall recovery all influence when physical activity can be safely resumed," she adds.

Even after surgery for severe endometriosis, some patients may be able to begin gentle walking within a few days, provided their surgical team considers it appropriate. However, returning to running, heavy weightlifting or high-intensity workouts requires a separate discussion with the surgeon.

"Patients should not assume that because they can walk comfortably, their bodies are automatically ready for strenuous exercise. Different activities place different demands on the abdominal and pelvic regions, and recovery needs to be gradual," Dr Sharma explains.

What Should You Watch For When Returning To Exercise?

The best way to restart physical activity after endometriosis surgery is to begin with something you can comfortably complete. Walking is often a useful starting point, provided the treating doctor has given clearance. Pay attention to how your body responds during and after the activity. If walking a longer distance brings on pelvic discomfort, consider shortening your next walk rather than pushing through the pain.

It is also important to communicate specific symptoms to your gynaecologist during follow-up appointments. For instance, explaining that pelvic discomfort begins after climbing two flights of stairs gives the doctor more useful information than simply saying that exercise causes pain.

If pain repeatedly returns with physical activity, contact your healthcare team. Worsening abdominal pain or fever following surgery warrants prompt medical attention.

The aim should not be to return to the previous workout intensity immediately. Instead, patients should gradually rebuild their activity levels according to their recovery and medical advice.

Why Follow-Up Care Matters Even After Symptoms Improve

Feeling better after surgery does not necessarily mean that endometriosis has been permanently resolved. Some patients may continue to experience pain, while symptoms can also return over time.

This is why regular follow-up with a gynaecologist remains important, even when everyday activities become easier. The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) recommends that postoperative hormonal treatment may be considered to help manage pain in patients who are not planning to conceive immediately. However, treatment decisions should take individual fertility goals into account. Women who wish to become pregnant should discuss this with their gynaecologist early so that their postoperative care plan reflects their priorities.

It is also important to report the return of painful periods, pelvic discomfort or pain during bowel movements, even if other aspects of recovery are progressing well.

Returning To Fitness After Endometriosis: What Is A Realistic Goal?

Sumona Chakravarti's return to the treadmill is an encouraging milestone, but recovery after endometriosis surgery should not be measured only by the intensity or duration of a workout. For some women, progress may mean returning to running or strength training. For others, it could simply mean being able to walk comfortably, complete household activities or go shopping without experiencing exhaustion or pelvic discomfort.

The key is to recognise that recovery is individual. A gradual return to movement, appropriate medical supervision and regular follow-up can help women rebuild their physical activity levels without placing unnecessary strain on their recovering bodies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.