Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It occurs when abnormal cells in the lung tissue grow uncontrollably, often forming tumours that disrupt normal breathing and oxygen exchange. The tragedy is that many patients seek medical help only after the disease has reached an advanced stage. Early lung cancer is often curable, but its symptoms are frequently mistaken for common respiratory illnesses or simply ignored.

Here are five warning signs that deserve prompt medical attention:

1. A cough that refuses to go away

A cough lasting more than three weeks, or one that changes in nature, should not be dismissed as a seasonal infection or allergy. A persistent cough is often the earliest symptom of lung cancer.

2. Coughing up blood

Even a streak of blood in the sputum is abnormal. While infections such as tuberculosis can cause this symptom, lung cancer must always be ruled out without delay.

3. Breathlessness during routine activities

Feeling unusually short of breath while climbing stairs or walking short distances may indicate that a tumour is blocking an airway or causing fluid around the lungs.

4. Persistent chest or shoulder pain

Pain that continues for weeks, especially if it worsens while coughing or taking a deep breath, should be evaluated. It is often mistaken for muscle strain or cervical spine problems.

5. Unexplained weight loss and fatigue

Losing weight without trying, reduced appetite, or persistent tiredness can be early signs of cancer and should never be ignored.

The risk of lung cancer is highest in smokers, but nearly one in five patients diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked. Exposure to second-hand smoke, air pollution, occupational chemicals such as asbestos and silica, radon gas, and genetic susceptibility also contribute to the disease.

The good news is that advances in low-dose CT screening for high-risk individuals, minimally invasive surgery, and robotic thoracic surgery have dramatically improved outcomes when lung cancer is detected early. The message is simple: a symptom that persists deserves an explanation. Early diagnosis saves lives, while delayed diagnosis can cost them.

(Dr. Shaiwal Khandelwal, Director, Thoracic Surgery, Max Hospital, Gurugram)

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