The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) has recorded a steady increase in lung cancer cases over the past five years, registering 4,830 patients between 2021 and 2025, as health authorities marked World Lung Cancer Day by urging people to quit tobacco and seek early screening.

According to figures released by GCRI, the institute treated 813 lung cancer patients in 2021, 865 in 2022, 933 in 2023, 1,086 in 2024 and 1,133 in 2025. Of the total patients registered during the five years, 3,931 (81.4 per cent) were men and 899 (18.6 per cent) were women.

The awareness initiative was launched as the state government reiterated its commitment to providing treatment for serious illnesses, including cancer.

The institute cited the GLOBOCAN 2022 report, which estimates that India records more than 1.12 lakh new lung cancer cases and over 98,000 deaths every year.

Globally, lung cancer accounts for around 26 lakh new cases and more than 18 lakh deaths annually, making it the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Health experts said tobacco use remains the principal risk factor for lung cancer, including smoking bidis, cigarettes and other tobacco products. Other contributors include passive smoking, air pollution and prolonged exposure to hazardous industrial substances such as asbestos.

Doctors advised people not to ignore symptoms, including a persistent cough, coughing up blood, difficulty breathing, chest pain, changes in voice or unexplained weight loss.

Individuals experiencing such symptoms have been urged to seek medical evaluation without delay, as early diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Established in 1972, the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute offers specialised treatment for lung cancer using advanced medical technology.

The institute is equipped with robotic surgery, PET-CT, 3 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT scan, bronchoscopy, and advanced radiation therapies, including CyberKnife, TrueBeam, and TomoTherapy.

Chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy are also available free of cost or at subsidised rates under government schemes such as PMJAY-MA.

Marking World Lung Cancer Day, GCRI appealed to the public to adopt healthier lifestyles by quitting tobacco, undergoing timely screening and seeking medical attention at the earliest sign of symptoms.

The institute said that although lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage because its early symptoms can be mild or non-specific, greater awareness, tobacco cessation and prompt diagnosis can improve survival and help save lives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)