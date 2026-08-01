A cough is one of the most common complaints, especially in cities where pollution levels are high. Many people assume that a lingering cough is caused by seasonal allergies, poor air quality, a recent viral infection, or even acidity. In most cases, these are the reasons behind the problem. However, when a cough refuses to go away, becomes more severe, or does not improve with routine treatment, it needs closer attention. Ignoring it or repeatedly taking cough syrups and home remedies without looking for the actual cause can delay the diagnosis of a more serious illness, including lung cancer.

According to Dr Ruchir Tandon, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, one of the biggest reasons why lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage is that its early symptoms are easy to overlook. A persistent cough is among the most commonly ignored warning signs because it can resemble many harmless conditions. While not every long-lasting cough indicates cancer, understanding when to seek medical advice can lead to earlier diagnosis, better treatment options, and improved outcomes. Paying attention to your body's signals is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect your health.

Why Does A Persistent Cough Matter?

A cough usually clears up within a few weeks after a cold or viral infection. However, if it continues for more than three weeks, gets worse over time, or keeps returning despite treatment, it should not be ignored.

A persistent cough may indicate an underlying condition that requires proper medical evaluation. While allergies, asthma, infections, or acid reflux are common causes, lung cancer can also present with a chronic cough in its early stages. The longer the symptom persists without improvement, the more important it becomes to identify its cause.

Warning Signs That Need Immediate Medical Attention

A cough becomes more concerning when it is accompanied by other symptoms. Some important warning signs include:

Cough lasting longer than three weeks

Blood-streaked or bloody sputum

Chest pain

Shortness of breath or breathlessness

Frequent chest infections

Unexplained weight loss

Constant tiredness or fatigue

A hoarse or changing voice

Lung Cancer Is Not Just A Smoker's Disease

Many people believe only smokers develop lung cancer, but this is no longer true. Although tobacco remains the biggest risk factor, doctors are seeing an increasing number of lung cancer cases in people who have never smoked, especially women. Several factors can increase the risk, including:

Exposure to second-hand smoke

Indoor smoke from biomass fuels used for cooking or heating

Air pollution

Exposure to harmful chemicals at the workplace

Genetic susceptibility

Radon gas exposure in certain environments

Avoid Self-Treating

It is common for people to repeatedly use cough syrups, antibiotics, allergy medicines, or antacids in the hope that the cough will eventually disappear. However, treating symptoms without identifying the underlying cause can delay the diagnosis of serious diseases. If a cough continues despite medication or keeps returning, it is important to seek medical advice rather than continuing self-medication.

How Is The Cause Of A Persistent Cough Diagnosed?

Doctors usually begin by reviewing your medical history, symptoms, and risk factors. A physical examination is followed by investigations based on your condition.

A chest X-ray is often the first imaging test performed. However, if symptoms continue despite a normal X-ray, or if a person has significant risk factors, a CT scan may be recommended. CT scans provide a much more detailed view of the lungs and can detect abnormalities that may not be visible on a standard X-ray. In some cases, additional tests may also be needed to confirm the diagnosis.

Why Is Early Detection Important

The biggest advantage of identifying lung cancer early is that treatment is often more effective. When detected in its initial stages, lung cancer may be treated with surgery, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or other advanced treatment options depending on the type and stage of the disease.

"Early diagnosis remains the most effective strategy in improving patient outcomes. Rather than dismissing a persistent cough as 'just pollution' or 'just acidity,' it is safer to investigate it thoroughly. Listening to your body's warning signals and seeking timely medical attention can make the difference between early, curative treatment and a delayed diagnosis," adds Dr Tandon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.