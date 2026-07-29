The monsoon season can lead to an increase in throat infections due to microbes, weather conditions, and human behaviour. The presence of high humidity can affect the throat's natural defences, as it is designed to trap harmful viruses and bacteria before they evolve into respiratory infections. One such way to control throat infections is to focus on building your natural immunity. A simple way to achieve this is by consuming a raw ginger and jaggery drink, as it contains beneficial properties such as 6-gingerol, as well as iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and phenolic compounds. Each of these minerals and compounds helps in building respiratory immunity and helps prevent throat infections.

Focusing on your respiratory health is of utmost importance during the monsoon, as increased humidity promotes microbial growth and sudden temperature changes weaken the immune system, which makes viral respiratory infections spread faster. Your health during the rainy season needs constant help from your dietary choices if you want to avoid falling sick.

What Does Raw Ginger Contain That May Support Throat Health?

The compound known as gingerols, especially 6-gingerol, helps strengthen throat health as it contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. The Frontiers of Nutrition Journal mentions that gingerol in ginger acts as a bioactive compound, which means it can be readily absorbed by the body and reduce the risk of throat infections.

Boosting throat health requires a multidisciplinary approach that starts with reducing any possible inflammation that seasonal changes may cause and weakening the mucus membranes that trap microbes.

Can Jaggery Help Relieve Throat Irritation?

Unprocessed jaggery is traditionally used to soothe the throat when it is irritated. A review in the eFood journal details that jaggery contains high amounts of iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phenolic compounds, and antioxidants that make it beneficial for an irritated throat. When the throat is irritated, you may feel a pinch or sudden hoarseness in your voice, which could be a signal of the start of a throat infection.

Can Ginger And Jaggery Actually Prevent Throat Infections?

Natural remedies have limitations, as they act as supportive aids rather than functioning as preventive measures. They offer relief from symptoms but don't cure throat infections.

To safely make use of this natural remedy, you need to combine raw ginger and boil it in lukewarm water, and add a pinch of fresh grated jaggery after straining the mixture from the heat. This healthy drink could be used to soothe the throat and slow down the discomfort associated with seasonal allergies or infections.

This drink could be used as an immunity-boosting drink that could boost your monsoon immunity. To help prevent throat infections, a ginger and jaggery drink can certainly help to a certain extent.

Potential Benefits Of A Ginger And Jaggery Drink During Monsoon

A ginger and jaggery drink has several health benefits that have been researched in the Sugar Tech journal. A moderate dose of a fresh ginger and jaggery drink could help with the following:

May soothe a scratchy throat that is the first sign of a throat infection taking hold of your respiratory system.

May reduce throat discomfort that can make dealing with an infection uncomfortable.

Provides warmth and hydration, which is needed for a faster recovery.

Can be included as part of a balanced diet, as natural remedies work as supportive measures.

Who Should Be Careful With This Drink?

The raw ginger and jaggery drink should be carefully consumed, as it is a natural remedy that does have side effects as well as benefits. The side effects are for people who are already dealing with medical issues such as diabetes or blood sugar control issues, or those with acid reflux or gastritis.

Note: People on blood-thinning medications can suffer from side effects of raw ginger, so a drink from raw ginger and jaggery should be skipped.

Other Proven Ways To Prevent Rainy Season Throat Infections

Rainy-weather throat infections can also be avoided by changing your behaviour. Here is what you need to follow:

Wash your hands frequently to eliminate any transfer of germs.

Stay hydrated to make sure that your risk of throat infections.

Get adequate sleep, as it is necessary for optimal immune system functioning.

Avoid sharing utensils, as they can transfer germs and increase the risk of infections.

Seek medical care for persistent symptoms, as a delay in treatment can prolong recovery.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor should be consulted when your body is sending you warning signs that are making it harder to escape throat infections. Here are the signs that you should be aware of:

A fever lasting more than 3 days is a sign that a respiratory infection has entered your system.

Difficulty swallowing is a sign that your throat is starting to get inflamed.

Breathing problems signal possible airway inflammation.

Blood in sputum is a serious sign of a severe respiratory infection.

Recurrent throat infections mean that your immunity is weak.

A raw ginger and jaggery drink may help soothe throat inflammation, but it does have side effects. If you are otherwise healthy, then you can consume a moderate dose to strengthen your immunity, but an overall balanced and healthy diet can boost its effects.

Also Read: Cough Home Remedies: Try This Mulethi And Fennel Seeds Kadha For Relief

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.