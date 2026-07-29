Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday assured Kerala of a series of major healthcare initiatives, including in-principle approval for 100 MBBS seats at the K. Karunakaran Memorial Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram from the next academic year, besides reaffirming the Centre's commitment to sanction an AIIMS for the state. The assurances came during a meeting in New Delhi with a Kerala delegation led by State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan. According to the Kerala Minister, Nadda expressed concern that despite infrastructure worth hundreds of crores being created nearly a decade ago, the K. Karunakaran Memorial Medical College had failed to commence MBBS admissions.

Calling the delay criminal negligence, the Union Minister reportedly observed that nearly 1,100 students could have benefited from medical education had admissions begun on time.

Beyond medical education, Nadda assured Kerala of Central support for several key healthcare initiatives.

He asked the state to submit a proposal for establishing India's first Genetic Institute in Kerala and promised assistance to set up Trauma Care Centres in every district by strengthening district hospitals.

The Union Minister also gave an in-principle nod to Kerala's request for enhancing insurance coverage under the Centre's health insurance scheme and assured support for upgrading the state's three Mental Health Centres.

Nadda further promised Central assistance for administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to girls and said the Centre would consider increasing financial support for the National Health Mission (NHM) after Kerala highlighted the inadequacy of existing allocations.

The Kerala delegation also sought assistance in ensuring the availability of medicines for non-communicable diseases, select cancer drugs, and certain medicines not currently available in India.

Nadda assured that the matter would be examined and appropriate steps taken.

The Union Minister also agreed to enhance Central assistance for the State Virology Institute, acknowledging Kerala's role in strengthening public health surveillance.

According to Minister Muraleedharan, Nadda appreciated Kerala's healthcare delivery system and described the meeting as cordial, with the Union Minister responding positively to the state's demands.

The Centre's assurances, particularly on expanding medical education capacity, strengthening public health infrastructure, and supporting specialised healthcare institutions, are expected to provide a significant boost to Kerala's health sector while advancing the broader national agenda of improving healthcare access and medical education.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)