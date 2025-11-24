Ginger And Honey For Lung Health: Benefits Of The Cough And Cold Remedy Explained

Ginger with honey is the oldest and most trusted home remedy for treating respiratory issues. The science stated in The International Journal of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (2021) suggests that children with dry cough can benefit from consuming ginger or adrak with honey. This can be helpful in the winter pollution-filled months, where children develop a hoarse cough, as regular consumption of too many cough medications can have side effects. But it is important to note that serious respiratory issues require medical intervention, and children with pre-existing medical conditions should consult a medical professional immediately if they have difficulty breathing. For adults, their lungs are developed, but even then, the rising air pollution, the particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 can wreak havoc on the respiratory system, and this traditional remedy can help offer temporary relief from a dry cough.

Why Is Ginger And Honey Helpful For Lung Health

The active compound present in adrak, named gingerol, is a powerful anti-inflammatory as well as packed with antioxidants that help with the functioning of the respiratory system. Consuming ginger and honey together amplifies the health benefits of the ingredients and helps relax the smooth muscles in the airways. In addition, ginger clears mucus by thinning the gel-like sticky substances and expelling them quickly, which shortens the recovery time after contracting a cold or cough. In addition, the real magic happens when ginger is combined with honey as a remedy to treat cough and cold.

Golden Elixir (Ginger with Honey): Adrak and honey can be helpful through their properties that soothe and relax the irritated respiratory system. When raw ginger as its most potent in this form and the most effective is combined with honey, it turns into a golden elixir.

The two main benefits of consuming this golden elixir are as follows:

It helps with effective cough suppression through its antimicrobial and antioxidant effects.

The combination of raw grated ginger with fresh honey has a great role in supporting the body's defences.

Health Benefits Of Ginger And Honey For Cough

Having a cold and a cough can be an irritating problem, and consuming a glass of water with dry grated ginger with a dollop of honey can relieve the irritation to a certain extent. There are a number of health benefits that can help the lungs and improve overall function of respiratory health. These can be as follows:

Helps in clearing congestion and sore throats as the combined consumption of adrak and honey creates a synergy with the heating effect and coating action, respectively.

Fighting respiratory infections with their combined antibacterial and antiviral potential.

Reducing inflammation, as the inflamed airways can cause bronchitis and persistent coughing.

Supporting overall respiratory health, as these two ingredients are used to formulate tonics that can combat the harms of particulate matter exposure.

These four health benefits present in the elixir of ginger and honey can kickstart the recovery process when a cold or cough is contracted. Please note that it is imperative not to solely rely on traditional remedies to relieve discomfort. Please take the prescribed medicines in the correct dosage after consulting a medical professional for the best health results.

How To Use Ginger And Honey

To formulate a simple cough shot to ease the irritating symptoms of a cold and a cough, grate about 3g of raw ginger and stew it in hot water; do not boil the water as the properties of adrak will be reduced. After stewing the grated ginger in about ½ cup of water, add a dollop of honey; do not cook the honey as its properties change when heated, as well as its consistency and sweetness factor. After this, make sure the temperature of the shot is not too hot, as drinking it too hot can irritate the throat even further. Consume only once or twice a day for relief.

Another way to consume ginger and honey is to drink a cup of ginger and honey tea, made in the same way, but the proportions will change depending on the quantity that is being prepared.

Note: Do not consume too much of this tea or cough shot, as it can dehydrate the throat. This remedy is only effective when consumed in the recommended dosage.

Do not consume this remedy if there is the existence of pre-existing conditions or if there are blood thinners in the medicine cabinet. Please consult a board-certified medical professional before starting consumption.

Do not give honey to children under the age of one, as there is a risk of infant botulism ( a condition when toxins enter the nervous system). This can happen when certain packaged honey is given to infants. It is better to be cautious and consult a certified paediatrician for a proper course of action.

Tip: Use raw local honey packaged in a glass jar that is certified by the food regulatory body after quality checks. Do not use dirty spoons to take honey out of the jar; this ruins their longevity and shortens with the shelf life of the product. There is a special neem wood honey pourer which can be used to take honey from a jar, as metal spoons react with the honey and change its properties and can lead to exposure to outside pathogens. This is a self-tested health tip that will make sure the honey jar lasts for a long time in the kitchen and remain hyigenic.

So, taking honey with ginger or adrak as a remedy for cold and cough is advisable for adults, but with taking the necessary precautions and conditions as communicated.

