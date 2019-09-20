Ginger And Turmeric: Medicinal Kitchen Ingredients You Should Eat Daily- Their Health Benefits Will Leave You Surprised

Ginger and turmeric can together help in giving a boost to immunity

There are more than one medicinal kitchen ingredients in your kitchen and each of them can be put to different uses. If you consume these medicinal kitchen ingredients regularly, they can not only boost your immunity, they can also help you heal faster from diseases like cough, cold, wounds and injuries. The two kitchen ingredients that we are going to talk about today are: ginger and turmeric. Individually and together, two can provide some amazing health benefits for your body like relieving pain, offering protection against illness and reducing nausea and morning sickness.

Ginger and turmeric: health benefits you cannot miss

Ginger and turmeric can be both either be used raw, or dried or ground in the form of a powder. In Indian diet, both ginger and turmeric can be added to nearly every main course preparation. Gingerol in ginger and curcumin in turmeric are the active ingredients that can be credited for the multiple benefits the two provide.

1. Pain relief

If you want relief from muscle pull, joint pain, back pain or arthritis pain, then ginger and turmeric must be a part of your daily diet. Curcumin in turmeric can reduce pain in patients with arthritis while ginger can reduce chronic pain caused by arthritis and other conditions.

2. Reduces nausea and morning sickness

For years, ginger has been used as an effective remedy to soothe stomach and treat nausea. Morning sickness during pregnancy can also be curbed be daily consumption of ginger. According to a review of five studies, having 1 gm of ginger per day can reduce post-operative nausea and vomiting.

3. Reduces inflammation

Lifestyle couch Luke Coutinho says that inflammation is the root cause of numerous diseases in the body. Heart disease, diabetes, stress and joint pain (amongst others) are all caused by inflammation in the body. Ginger and turmeric both have anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that daily consumption of ginger can reduce inflammation in osteoarthritis patients. Turmeric, on the other hand, has been found to be as effective as common anti-inflammatory medicines like aspirin or ibuprofen.

4. Boosts immunity

A strong immunity is an essential prerequisite for keeping diseases at bay. According to a database by National Institutes of Health, ginger has been found to be effective against human respiratory syncytial virus (HRV)-which can cause respiratory tract infections in children and adults. Similarly, test-tube studies have found that curcumin contains antiviral properties that can provide protection the flu.

Ginger and turmeric: consume them in the right quantity

However, it is important to keep portion control in mind when consuming ginger and turmeric. For instance, research has found that ginger may reduce blood clotting and may interfere with blood thinning medicines when used in high amounts. It is best to consume naturally available ginger and not resort to supplements unless prescribed by doctors. High doses of curcumin can pose side effects like headaches, rashes and diarrhoea.

In order to reduce these side effects, it is important that you consume a healthy and balanced diet according to your culture, the one that you have grown up with. Add fresh ginger and turmeric to as many foods as possible and they will provide you with the aforementioned health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

