Cough Home Remedies: Try This Mulethi And Fennel Seeds Kadha For Relief

Mulethi or licorice has powerful anti-biotic and anti-inflammatory properties

Cough is a common health issue that can persist for days and even weeks for some of us. When there is a change in weather, the problem becomes more rampant. From toddlers and teenagers to the elderly, cough tends to bother people of every age group. When you cough throughout the day, it can be unpleasant not just for you but also for the people around you. Grabbing a bottle of cough syrup is the first thing we do to tackle cough. But, sometimes you don't need to look beyond your kitchen.

Cough Remedies: Try this nutritionist-recommended kadha

It is a well-established fact that traditional Indian herbs have various medicinal properties that can help treat a range of health problems. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, cough too can be treated using widely available herbs such as mulethi (licorice) and fennel seeds. In her recent Instagram Stories, the nutritionist shares a mulethi and fennel seeds kadha which can be an effective cough remedy.

Lovneet Batra says that mulethi or licorice has powerful anti-biotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-asthmatic properties. Thus, consuming mulethi can help you get rid of cold, cough, and flu symptoms.

When it comes to fennel seeds, the nutritionist explains that it contains a mix of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory volatile oils, and antimicrobial components. With these properties, fennel seeds can help keep cough, cold and flu at bay. It can also be a great herb for providing relief when you are suffering cough and cold.

Both herbs offer various benefits and combining them to prepare the kadha results in an effective and soothing remedy for cough.

Earlier this month, the nutritionist had shared a list of foods that should be eaten to prevent cold and cough in winter. The list included foods such as garlic, turmeric milk, tulsi, lemon, almonds, amla, sweet potato. As per the nutritionist, these food contain a range of nutrients and minerals that helps our body fight cough and cold.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.