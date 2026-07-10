Generally, Indians drink hot beverages during the monsoon season, which can range from masala chai, adrak chai, or kadha. These drinks are preferred, as people are more susceptible to colds, sore throats, sluggish digestion, or seasonal infections during the monsoon. Research published in the Proceedings of the Indian National Science Academy details that masala chai could help reduce the chances of developing seasonal infections as it can regulate the body's internal temperature. For adrak chai, research published in the Nutrients journal pinpoints that drinking ginger chai can help reduce the chance of the common cold, as ginger is a functional ingredient. The Internal Journal of Research and Novel Development points to the benefits of drinking kadha for better immunity that can fight off seasonal infections.

Consuming any of these drinks is necessary as the rainy weather introduces a higher risk of seasonal infections. Alongside a spike in seasonal infections, digestive problems, and humidity also introduce enhanced health risks. It is important to ensure that each of the components of these drinks is considered for its potential effect on seasonal infections that are common in rainy weather.

What Is Masala Chai?

Masala chai is a beverage that is made up of tea leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, and milk. The spices used in this drink make it an integrative medicinal beverage when it is consumed in combination, which can yield results for better immunity. The benefits of masala chai can provide comfort and warmth along with its antioxidant-rich polyphenols. It also functions as a digestive spice blend, as the monsoon season makes digestion sluggish.

Masala chai contains a small amount of caffeine, as tea leaves are used in its preparation. The amount of sweetener used in masala chai needs to be controlled, especially when it is consumed in the morning, to avoid a blood sugar spike.

What Makes Adrak Chai Different?

The addition of fresh ginger to chai makes it better at boosting immunity, which is necessary during rainy weather. When the environmental temperature is humid, then consuming internal soothing ingredients, such as fresh ginger in a drink, can prove beneficial.

The compound gingerol in fresh ginger makes it improve digestive function. Research published in Clinical Nutrition Open Science suggests that ginger can reduce nausea and digestive discomfort. Furthermore, ginger in chai can offer anti-inflammatory properties that can be attributed to gingerol.

When the respiratory system is under attack from pathogens, drinking warm ginger chai is proven to ease discomfort.

According to the research journals, ginger is beneficial for reducing symptoms of a cold, soothing the muscles of the throat, and even combating bloating and indigestion.

What Exactly Is Kadha?

Kadha is another integrative medicinal drink that is prepared using tulsi, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, and cloves, and sometimes it also has mulethi. Research published in the Annals of Phytomedicine Journal, highlights that kadha in controlled doses can soothe a sore throat as it functions as an antioxidant-rich drink.

The combination of its ingredients works on the respiratory system, but it doesn't cure any infection. It functions as a soother, not as a standalone cure for respiratory infections that affect people seasonally.

Kadha is a potent digestive aid, as the spices used to prepare it support the digestive function and reduce bloating.

Research published in the Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics even suggests that kadha can be used for the management of serious respiratory infections. Provided the drink doesn't interfere with medications being used for treatment.

Masala Chai vs Adrak Chai vs Kadha: A Head-to-Head Comparison

When these three drinks are compared for the rainy weather, their basis of relief needs to be considered.

Which Drink Should You Choose Based On Your Symptoms?

Every individual has different symptoms of seasonal illnesses, and their severity also differs. Here is a breakdown according to the symptom and the specific drink that can benefit you when it is raining:

If you have a sore throat, then you need to drink a small cup of kadha depending on the potency of the ingredients used.

If you are looking to address bloating, then you need to consume adrak chai for its digestive properties.

For an instant energy boost, masala chai is best.

If faster recovery from a cold is your health need, then either kadha or adark tea can work for you.

Can You Drink These Every Day?

Every day consumption of tea is determined by the benefits it provides. Each tea type requires a consideration of the purpose they serve. Here is what you need to take care of:

Masala Chai

Moderate intake is for avoiding side effects.

Watch sugar intake, as a blood sugar spike can happen.

Adrak Chai

Generally suitable daily in moderation, but the quantity of ginger used to prepare it matters.

Kadha

Best consumed when needed or as the season demands.

Excessive intake may irritate the stomach in some individuals.

Who Should Be Careful?

These teas should be carefully consumed, as they can also have side effects, especially for those who have pre-existing medical conditions. People should consult a dietician for a safe approach to drinking these teas.

Avoid excess consumption of Kadha if you have problems with acidity or are on blood-thinning medication.

Limit consumption of masala chai if your system is sensitive to the effects of caffeine.

Those who are experiencing insomnia should avoid consuming masala chai.

Masala chai, kadha, and adrak chai are three of the most preferred rainy-day beverages, but you need to consider their health benefits and side effects when you decide to consume any one of them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.