You're in your office cafe. The coffee is ready, a plate of hot samosas has just arrived, and the smell is hard to ignore. Now comes the challenge. Can you order a coffee without sugar, smile at the samosas, and walk away without picking one up? If you can do that nine out of ten times, you have probably passed what social media calls the "10-second samosa test".

While this may sound like just another internet trend, it highlights an important health message. The test is not really about avoiding samosas forever. It is about whether you can resist unhealthy temptations most of the time. That simple habit can have a meaningful impact on your long-term health.

Why This Simple Test Matters

Health is shaped more by our daily habits than by occasional indulgences. Eating a samosa once in a while is unlikely to harm your health. However, regularly giving in to cravings for fried, processed and sugary foods can gradually increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other metabolic disorders. Choosing not to eat unhealthy food on most occasions is often more beneficial than following a strict diet for a few weeks.

Every small decision adds up over time.

Is It Really A Test Of Self-Control?

Not entirely. Self-control is much more complex than simply saying no to one tempting snack.

Our food choices are influenced by several factors, including hunger, stress, emotions, sleep, habits, convenience, social situations and even what food is readily available around us. Someone who has skipped breakfast or had a stressful morning may find it much harder to resist a samosa than someone who has eaten a balanced meal.

This is why we believe the samosa test should not be viewed as a pass-or-fail assessment of willpower. Instead, it reflects how consistently a person is able to make healthier choices despite everyday temptations.

Why Saying "No" Becomes Easier With Planning

Many people believe healthy eating is all about willpower. In reality, good planning is often far more effective. When people become very hungry, they naturally look for foods that provide quick energy. Fried snacks, sugary drinks and processed foods become much more appealing during these moments. Planning meals in advance reduces these impulsive decisions.

Keeping healthy snacks nearby can make a significant difference. Some better alternatives include:

Fresh fruits such as bananas or apples

Roasted chana

Unsalted nuts

Boiled eggs

Yoghurt

High-fibre snacks

Fresh watermelon or other seasonal fruits

When healthier options are within easy reach, resisting unhealthy food becomes much less difficult.

What Happens When Fried Foods Become A Habit?

A samosa every now and then is perfectly acceptable for most healthy people. The concern begins when fried foods become a regular part of the weekly diet. Many commercially prepared fried snacks & street foods are cooked in oil that is reheated multiple times. This process increases the formation of trans fats, which are known to be harmful to heart health.

Frequent consumption of such foods may contribute to:

Weight gain

Increased LDL ("bad") cholesterol

Higher triglyceride levels

Lower HDL ('good') cholesterol

Insulin resistance

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart attacks and stroke

Deep-fried foods are also calorie-dense and often contain refined carbohydrates with a high glycaemic index. These foods can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by hunger returning soon afterwards, encouraging overeating.

Small Choices Create Long-Term Health

Many people think good health requires dramatic lifestyle changes. In reality, it is usually the small, repeated decisions that matter the most.

Choosing water instead of a sugary drink.

Taking fruit instead of a packet of chips.

Walking away from the office snack counter a few times each week.

These decisions may seem insignificant on a single day, but over months and years they can improve blood sugar levels, reduce waist circumference, improve cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease.

Consistency matters far more than perfection.

Emotional Eating Is Another Hidden Challenge

Food is not always about hunger. Many people eat when they feel bored, stressed, anxious or tired. Office environments can make this even more challenging, especially when snacks are easily available or colleagues encourage frequent tea-time breaks.

Recognising emotional eating is an important first step. Instead of automatically reaching for fried snacks, it can help to pause for a moment and ask yourself whether you are genuinely hungry or simply eating out of habit or emotion.

Sometimes, a short walk, a glass of water or even a brief conversation with a colleague may satisfy the urge better than food.

Healthy Eating Does Not Mean Complete Restriction

One of the biggest misconceptions about healthy eating is that favourite foods must be completely eliminated. This is neither practical nor necessary.

Enjoying a samosa occasionally as part of an otherwise balanced diet is perfectly reasonable. Problems arise only when occasional treats become everyday habits. Rather than aiming for perfection, focus on balance. If you can make healthier choices most of the time, there is still room to enjoy your favourite foods without guilt.

The "10-second samosa test" is less about the samosa itself and more about the habits behind the choice. Everyday temptations are part of modern life, whether in office cafeterias, restaurants or social gatherings. The real goal is not to avoid them forever but to build habits that make healthier decisions easier and more consistent.

Your health is determined less by what you eat occasionally and more by what you repeatedly choose every day. If you can walk past that tempting samosa most of the time, you are not simply showing self-control - you are investing in better metabolic health, a healthier heart and a better quality of life for years to come.

(By Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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