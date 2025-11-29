Is Drinking Adrak Chai Or Ginger Tea Beneficial For Winter Immunity?

There is a universal urge to search for natural remedies in the winter that can offer comfort and blend tradition to feel connected to the roots. One such Indian tradition is drinking adrak, or ginger chai, to soothe the senses. The beloved winter beverage is a true immunity booster or just a comforting drink. While adrak chai, or ginger tea, is steeped in centuries of wisdom, there is science backing this apparent health claim. In the International Journal of Environmental Health Research (2024), the rich antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties have been documented, which make sipping on the extra cup of adrak chai worth it.

The presence of gingerol and shogaol, the two active compounds found in ginger, fights against winter ailments due to their unique concentration. The pungent taste in the mouth that sends a shocking feeling on your tongue is because of gingerol, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent that has medicinal benefits. When ginger is heated or dried and then brewed in a chai, the gingerol undergoes a dehydration reaction, which transforms it into a much more powerful compound called shogaol. This evolved compound has even stronger anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents that can help with soothing colds, coughs and seasonal sniffles.

3 Health Benefits Of Adrak Chai For Winter Immunity

The warming ritual of sipping adrak chai has real science behind it, so open the refrigerator and add a small piece of adrak to the evening or morning chai to reap the health benefits. In the winter months, the sudden change in temperature can impair proper daily functioning, and a small cup of adrak chai can build the body's defences effectively. There are three particular health benefits that drinking adrak tea brings to the table.

1. Strong Anti-Inflammatory Action

There is a natural increase in inflammation in the body during injury or infection, but it is also common when there is excess stress. But if this inflammation is chronic, low-grade inflammation for a long period of time can weaken the immune system. To combat this issue, the duo of gingerol and shogaols present in ginger tea can act as anti-inflammatory messengers. By reducing this systemic inflammation, adrak chai frees up the immune system from common winter ailments.

2. Antiviral And Antimicrobial Defence

In the National Library of Medicine (2013), fresh ginger acts as an antiviral and is used to treat illnesses that have become increasingly common in the winter months. How this works is, by sipping adrak chai, when the body is dealing with an attack by pathogens that can cause respiratory infections, the bioactive compounds act as a shield against viruses circulating in the dry winter months.

Read More: Is Adrak or Ginger the Secret Ingredient for Better Lung Health? Insights From Harvard

3. Respiratory Relief And Clearing Congestion

A simple cup of adrak chai can be a science-backed helping hand to the respiratory system by maintaining the mucosal lining of the lungs and nose. In addition, it clears congested airways, which is irritating to deal with; the presence of volatile oils in raw ginger can stimulate the secretion of mucus. The instant warming effect also soothes the throat, making adrak chai for throat relief a must-have natural remedy.

2 Health Benefits Of Adrak Chai Beyond Immunity

While maintaining winter immunity is vital, adrak chai provides supplementary benefits essential for winter wellness:

Internal warmth through ginger's properties stimulates blood circulation, helping distribute heat efficiently throughout the whole body. When the temperature drops, the most vital aspect is to feel warm and cosy, as it can be difficult to deal with drops in temperature.

Enhanced digestion, as during the winter months, people tend to eat rich, heavy meals, which can strain the digestive system and make digestion slower. Chewing on a small piece of ginger can be a stimulant for saliva, bile and gastric juices, aiding in the absorption of nutrients into the body.

Read More: Here's Why You Should Start Your Day With A Ginger Shot

Recommended Dosage Of Adrak Chai In Winters

One fourth finger size of fresh ginger into the typical chai with natural sweetener can exponentially multiply the soothing capabilities in the evening or morning, based on personal preference.

Drinking a daily cup of adrak chai can be a simple, pleasant and effective strategy to support overall health and well-being. Backed by both traditional wisdom and science, the powerful chemistry of compounds can make a delicious, soothing natural remedy.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.