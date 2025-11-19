Cold And Cough Worsening From Poor AQI? Try These 10 Tips

Think of your airway i.e. nose, throat, windpipe and small airways as a delicate filter and front-line defence. Studies show, tiny particles in polluted air especially PM2.5 penetrate deep into the lungs, irritate the lining, and damage the tiny hair-like cells that help clear viruses, bacteria and mucus. That makes it easier for viruses to take hold, and it makes symptoms like cough, sore throat and wheeze worse. Short-term spikes in PM2.5 are linked to more clinic visits, hospitalisations and even higher rates of pneumonia during bad pollution days. The risk is biggest for children, older adults and people with asthma, COPD or heart disease. In this article, we discuss tips to manage a cold or cough when the AQI is poor.

Tips to manage a cold and cough when AQI is poor

1. Check the AQI

On “severe” or “very poor” days stay indoors more, especially if you're a child, elderly, or have asthma/COPD.

2. Keep windows closed during peak pollution hours

Morning and evening traffic peaks and certain weather conditions trap pollution, close windows, seal gaps, and avoid burning incense or frying foods that add indoor particulates.

3. Use an air purifier with a HEPA filter

HEPA filters substantially cut indoor PM2.5 and help reduce irritation and symptom severity during pollution episodes. Place it in the main room or where the sick person sleeps. Portable HEPA devices are effective at reducing indoor particle load.

4. Wear an N95/KN95 when outside on bad days

For unavoidable outdoor time, a properly fitted N95 blocks most fine particles. Cloth masks are less protective against PM2.5.

5. Hydrate and humidify

Warm fluids soothe sore throats and help mucus flow. A cool-mist humidifier or warm shower steam can ease cough when dry indoor air makes symptoms worse but avoid high humidity that promotes mould.

6. Support, don't overload, the immune system

Eat regular protein, fruits, vegetables, rest and avoid smoking or second-hand smoke, all things that help your airway fight infection and recover.

7. Watch breathing

People with asthma or COPD should keep rescue and maintenance inhalers handy and follow their action plan. Pollution can trigger bronchospasm; early inhaler use prevents worsening.

8. Avoid outdoor exercise on bad AQI days

Heavy breathing pulls more particles deep into the lungs, swap runs for indoor workouts with good ventilation or a purifier.

9. When symptoms worsen, seek care early

High fever, breathing trouble, persistent chest pain, blue lips, or inability to feed (in babies) are red flags to get medical help. Studies show hospital visits rise on polluted days, so don't delay if breathing worsens.

10. Reduce household pollutant sources

Avoid indoor smoking, use gas stoves with exhaust fans, and limit candles, incense and mosquito coils on high-pollution days, these add to indoor particulate load.

Air pollution doesn't “cause” every cold, but it increases the chance that a virus will turn into a nasty cough, wheeze or pneumonia and it makes symptoms worse. If you have repeated or severe symptoms, see a doctor especially children, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic lung or heart disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.