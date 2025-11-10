Delhi's Toxic Air Now Triggering More Migraines, Neurological Issues, Say Doctors

As Delhi woke up to yet another morning shrouded in smog, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 346 at 6:05 am on Monday, placing it firmly in the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Just a day earlier, more than 20 of the 39 monitoring stations across the national capital had slipped into the "severe" zone, with AQI levels touching or crossing 400.

While the respiratory and cardiac dangers of toxic air are well-documented, doctors warn of a quieter threat: air pollution's growing impact on the human brain.

'We're Seeing More Migraine And Stroke Cases Linked To Poor Air Quality'

Neurologists across Delhi say they are witnessing a sharp uptick in patients reporting headaches, migraines, dizziness, and other neurological complaints during peak pollution periods.

"We've observed nearly a 15-20 per cent rise in neurological cases over the past few weeks alone," said Dr Rahul Chawla, Consultant Neurologist at the Institute of Brain & Spine. "Air pollution can directly increase the incidence and frequency of migraines, and even people who've never had headaches before are now coming in with pollution-triggered pain."

The most common symptoms include acute migraine attacks, persistent headaches, dizziness, and mental fatigue, doctors say. More alarmingly, there has also been a noticeable spike in sudden stroke cases, particularly among individuals with existing vascular risk factors.

Dr Chawla added that many patients are also experiencing anxiety-related headaches. "Pollution doesn't just affect the lungs, it affects mental health too. The constant exposure and stress about breathing toxic air often lead to anxiety, which then manifests as physical pain," he explained.

'Even Staying Indoors Doesn't Help Anymore'

For many young professionals, the worsening air has become a daily battle.

"My migraines have become far more frequent and intense since pollution levels started rising," said Rachna, a 27-year-old corporate employee. "The moment I step outside, my head starts throbbing. Even masks and air purifiers don't seem to help anymore."

Doctors say Rachna's experience is far from isolated, an increasing number of young, otherwise healthy individuals are seeking treatment for similar symptoms.

The Science Behind It: How Polluted Air Affects The Brain

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, consists of microscopic particles small enough to enter the lungs, seep into the bloodstream, and travel all the way to the brain. Once there, they trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, damaging neurons and blood vessels.

Research published in Frontiers in Neuroscience found that long-term exposure to PM2.5 can lead to structural changes in the brain, including reduced white matter integrity and increased inflammation both linked to cognitive and emotional disorders. Another study in JAMA Neurology warned that chronic exposure could worsen Alzheimer's-related brain damage, effectively accelerating neurological ageing.

"Prolonged exposure to toxic air inflames the blood vessels that supply the brain and increases the tendency for clot formation," Dr Chawla explained. "We're now seeing early signs of these changes even in younger people, persistent headaches, irritability, poor focus, and mental exhaustion."

A Growing Public Health Crisis

Experts warn that if unchecked, Delhi's worsening air pollution could fuel a long-term neurological health crisis. In older adults, prolonged exposure can accelerate cognitive decline, raise the risk of stroke, dementia, and vascular disorders, and create what Dr Chawla calls a "prothrombotic state", a condition that makes the blood more prone to clotting.

