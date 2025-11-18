Air Purifier Checklist: 7 Essential Health Factors To Note Before Buying

The worsening air pollution in major Indian cities has made having an air purifier a necessity. The lack of ventilation in indoor spaces has caused the indoor pollution levels to rise at a 2.5 times higher rate than outdoor air. For long-term health, there has been a rise in innovations with portable air purifiers for indoor spaces, from the necklace air purifier that purifies the surrounding air to the heavy-duty three to four-layered air purifiers on the market. The plethora of options can be overwhelming for anyone who is looking for an air purifier to survive the rising pollution.

In order to choose the right one according to the coverage space that the air purifier is to be used in to the kind of filter that will remove PM2.5 and PM10 needs to be understood. To understand this, there are seven essential factors to consider before buying an air purifier, but first, let's look at the benefits of using air purifiers at home.

Benefits Of Using Air Purifiers At Home

Using air purifiers at home can significantly impact the indoor air quality and reduce the feelings of uneasiness, stuffiness, filter pollutants, and reduce odors and allergens in the air. This makes for a strong case to invest in a great quality air purifier that can make breathing clean air a reality. Here are some of the benefits of using air purifiers at home:

Improve the air quality by filtering pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10.

Reduce allergic reactions as the heavy metals in the polluted air tend to irritate the eyes, nose, and ears of people vulnerable to seasonal allergies.

Reduce airborne pathogens like harmful bacteria and fungi that can develop into serious infections.

Helps with odor elimination as the activated carbon filter in the air purifier can suck in unpleasant smells from the kitchen, pets, exhaust fans, and most importantly, the burning scent that is evident in the air as soon as we wake up.

Better sleep quality as the allergens, pathogens, and irritants are constantly getting filtered.

The multiple air purifier health benefits make it a predicably choice for overall well-being and long-term health. Now, let's dive into the checklist that will ensure how to choose the correct air purifier for our home.

7 Essential Air Purifier Checklist

There is a diverse variety of air purifiers available on the market, and there is a need to know which filter is necessary for effective filtering of pollutants. Here is a seven-point checklist that will make it easy to choose the right air purifier:

1. Filtration

The filtering of pollutants is crucial, as these are the main hazardous substances that trigger respiratory problems in people. HEPA or High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter is the need of the hour as the heavy concentration of pollutants in the air needs to be effectively filtered for clean air. This filter matters as it traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles like PM2.5, dust, pollen, and mold spores. In addition, make sure the filter of the air purifier has an activated carbon filter to absorb odors, smoke, and dangerous volatile organic compounds.

2. Room Size

When there is a need for an air purifier, one of the most important factors to consider is assessing the clean air delivery rate. This basically means the per cubic meters or feet per hour that the air purifier is on in an indoor setting. The main rule to follow while checking for a room size that the air purifier can effectively filter is to make sure that it is high enough to clean the room. The speed of this cleaning should be at least 4 to 5 times per hour, as the air needs to be filtered and replaced every hour for proper purification.

Tip: Buy a model rated for a room larger than the existing one that needs to be purified.

This allows you to run it effectively on a lower, quieter setting.

3. Filter Replacements

The HEPA filter needs to be replaced periodically due to long-term exposure to pollutants. The total annual cost of replacing filters in an air purifier is the cost of the HEPA filter plus the activated carbon filter. The run time for a HEPA filter is about 8 to 12 months typically, but the duration can be shortened if the exposure to heavy metals and pollutants is extremely high. One of the most important features that needs to be present on the air purifier is to have a filter change indicator, so there is clarity on when the filter needs to a changed.

4. Noise Factor

The minimum noise level for an air purifier is to look for a noise level of below 30 to 35 decibels for its sleep mode. This will make sure that the sleep quality is maintained and not disturbed during the long run time of the air purifier.

5. Automation

The air purifier must have a digital PM2.5 or air quality sensor display to clearly indicate the current air quality. This makes sure that the air quality is being affected when the air purifier is on to prove its effectiveness. In order to use the air purifier with ease, the automatic mode can adjust the fan speed based on the current air quality.

6. Health Warning

One of the most important factors is to be aware of the red flag when it comes to air purifiers, which is not to use ozone-emitting ionizers as a byproduct. This is because ozone is a known lung irritant.

Note: Be cautious of marketing claims for HEPA-style or washable HEPA filters, as they don't often meet the exact function of HEPA filters.

7. Energy And Placement

The air purifier needs to be energy efficient as the long run time is required for effective filtering of the air. It is imperative that the power consumption in watts is checked, as an air purifier with lower wattage can save on electricity bills. It is always advisable to place the air purifier near where people are sitting or where most of the time indoors is spent to reap the maximum health benefits and breathe clean air.

This is the seven-point essential air purifier checklist that can help with what to look for when buying an air purifier. In order to breathe clean air this pollution season, make sure to do due diligence.

