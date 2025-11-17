"My Lungs Are Not Ready For...": Delhi's Toxic 400 AQI Pushes Man To Flee To Singapore

As Delhi struggles under a thick blanket of smog, one social media user's online post has captured the attention of many. With the city gasping under toxic air after Diwali fireworks, cracker explosions, and continuous stubble burning in nearby states, an Indian named Naman Jain decided to leave the worsening pollution behind.

His viral posts showed a clear and painful comparison between Delhi's choking air and the cleaner skies of Singapore and Sydney.

Naman Jain shared two photos online that clearly revealed the reality of the situation. In the first photo, he showed a plane parked at the airport gate and captioned it saying goodbye to Delhi. This photo clearly indicated that he had decided to leave the city's polluted and suffocating air.

Check out the post here:

Hello Singapore, my lungs are definetly not ready for this 400 -> 40 AQI transition https://t.co/3c6rwpkj9k pic.twitter.com/t71y5Yq4Y5 — Naman Jain (@JainNaman267) November 15, 2025

A short while later, he shared another photo from Singapore. This photo showed the country's skyline clear and shining. He also expressed gratitude for the air quality there, which was a stark contrast to Delhi's toxic air and a great relief.

In his caption, he satirised the stark difference, writing that his lungs were completely unprepared to transition from Delhi, which has an AQI of 400, to Singapore, which has an AQI of 40. This clearly illustrates how much pollution in Delhi has worsened and why he decided to leave.

In another post, Jain explained that he was actually on his way to Sydney, and Singapore was just a transit point. He also shared a photo from there, showing the famous Sydney Opera House and the crystal-clear air surrounding it.

Check out the post here:

Helloo Sydney, this has to be one of the best view so far 🤌 https://t.co/WpiKa2Z1xe pic.twitter.com/JBTdgo4ieX — Naman Jain (@JainNaman267) November 16, 2025

These posts, while simple yet powerful, highlight the toxic air Delhi residents are forced to endure every winter, air that makes normal breathing difficult. Through his journey, he inadvertently highlighted the stark contrast between Delhi's pollution and the clean air of foreign countries.