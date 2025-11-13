Can Pollution Mess With Hormones? What Everyone Must Know About AQI And Fertility

The rising levels of air pollutants and the hazardous air quality index (AQI), especially in North India, are causing health problems related to the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, many cancers and also distressing effects on the reproductive system. And in addition, they're causing stress, mental exhaustion and irritability. Together, all these impacts of air pollution can indeed mess with your hormones. And yes, over time and with increased exposure, they can impact your fertility too.

So what are these pollutants that affect the reproductive system and fertility?

Particulate matter especially PM 2.5 and PM 10

Sulphur dioxide SO2

Ozone

Carbon monoxide

Nitrogen dioxide

Exactly How Does Pollution Impact Fertility?

For optimal fertility we need good eggs and sperms, not just in quantity, but also in quality. The ovaries produce eggs, so a good ovarian reserve is desirous for achieving a healthy pregnancy. PM2.5 reduce the ovarian reserve and hence affect fertility. Long term exposure to these pollutants cause inflammation and oxidative stress to the cells. Many of these particles and chemicals are, in fact, classified as being gametotoxic (toxic to the sex cells).

How Do These Pollutants Affect Women Trying To Conceive?

Due to this inflammation and oxidative stress, women face hormonal issues, menstrual problems and low fertility.

PM 2.5 and PM10 affect the levels of the anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) and antral follicle (AF) counts - which many of you will know, are associated with the ovarian reserve and the ability to get pregnant. Carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide also increase chances of spontaneous miscarriages and still births.

Some pollutants are "endocrine disruptors" leading to anovulation or inability to ovulate. Endocrinal disruptors, in simple terms, are chemicals which mimic, block and alter the function of normal hormones, in this case reproductive hormones. These mess with hormones which are responsible for normal menstruation and pregnancy.

There are also less chances of implantation of the embryo due to pollutants' effects on the lining of the uterus. These effects reduce not just chances of spontaneous conception but also of IVF and other assisted reproduction.

How Do These Pollutants Affect Male Fertility?

Air pollutants, especially PM2.5, affect sperm quality. They cause reduction of sperm motility and structure (morphology). Ozone also reduces the overall sperm count. Pollutants such as ozone, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, etc. Reduce testosterone levels. Sperm fragmentation also occurs due to these hazardous chemicals in the air. Stresses due to pollution and increasing ambient temperatures affect hormones and quality and quality of eggs and sperms.

This is called the "environmental fertility loop". We need to break this loop, so this deadly demon does not get deadlier, endangering future generations to come. All of us must do our bit in reducing its effects so that we can ensure a healthier generation not just now but also in the coming future!

(By Dr Shelly Singh, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash, New Delhi)

