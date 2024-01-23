Here's Why You Should Start Your Day With A Ginger Shot

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties

You might be using ginger on a daily basis. It is used to add a strong flavour and aroma to tea and other foods and drinks. Ginger is also known for its medicinal properties. It is often used as a remedy for cough and sore throat. Recently, ginger shots have gained popularity. Drinking ginger shot first thing in the morning is now a famous social media trend that even celebrities follow. Ginger shot is prepared with fresh ginger root and freshly squeezed lemon and consumed in small portions. You can also add orange, honey or beetroot according to your taste. Here, let's take a look at the benefits of drinking ginger shot and the precautions you should be following.

Health benefits of ginger shot

1. A powerhouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

Ginger is loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds. It means it is extremely beneficial for people with arthritis. Several other conditions can also trigger inflammation in the body. Ginger might help you deal with overall inflammation.

The high antioxidant content of ginger can also help your body fight against the damage caused by free radicals.

You can enhance these properties by adding turmeric and lemon to the shot.

2. Good for digestion

Ginger is a popular natural remedy for stomach issues including indigestion and bloating.

You can have a ginger shot to ease common digestive discomforts. It will also help you deal with constipation, cramping and nausea.

3. Boosts immunity

Both the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger may help boost immune health. Ginger also has antiviral and antibacterial properties. Adding lemon juice and honey also helps improve immune health.

4. Helps with nausea

Nausea, commonly known as morning sickness affects women during the first few months of pregnancy. Ginger is a safe remedy that can help reduce nausea as well as vomiting. However, if you are pregnant, it is wise to consult your doctor first before adding ginger or ginger shot to your daily diet.

5. Controls blood sugar

Ginger shots are diabetic-friendly. Ginger can help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels. It can also assist in regulating blood pressure, boosting your heart health.

Precautions to follow

Ginger shots are generally safe for consumption. However, you should not consume it in excess. You should first start with smaller portions to check suitability. Also, if you have a pre-existing health condition check with your healthcare expert first.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.