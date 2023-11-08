Hangover After Diwali Party? Say Hello To Ginger - Your Ultimate Party Rescue

How to cure hangover after Diwali party (Photo Credit: iStock)

Hangover cure: Diwali is almost here, and many of us are eagerly preparing to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. Decorating the house with lights and flowers, performing pooja, indulging in endless food binges, and enjoying plenty of cocktails are all part of the festivities. However, after a night of intense partying, a hangover can be a real buzzkill. It leaves us with a headache, nausea, a rumbling stomach, and a lot of regrets, with us desperately searching for how to cure a hangover on the internet. Fortunately, there are several home remedies in our kitchens that help cure hangovers. One such 'nuska' is a shot of ginger juice, which can naturally cure a hangover. Let's delve further into this remedy.

How To Cure A hangover? How Ginger Shot Helps Cure Hangover:

Ginger has been a part of traditional medical practices for ages. It is fortified with various essential nutrients, including antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and antiseptic properties that benefit our health in numerous ways. Additionally, ginger juice can help alleviate hangovers. Wondering how? A study, published in the Indian Journal of Experimental Biology, indicates that alcohol increases toxin levels, slowing down the body's natural functions. This is where the antioxidants in ginger come into play, modulating the oxidative stress parameters. This further promotes blood circulation, aiding in the excretion of alcohol from the body. In other words, ginger helps cure hangovers.

How Ginger Shot Helps Alleviate Bloating:

After excessive alcohol consumption, we often wake up with bloating, heartburn, and an upset stomach. This occurs because alcohol produces excess acid and gas in the stomach. However, thanks to the carminative effects of ginger, you can alleviate these symptoms instantly. According to a report by the John Hopkins School of Medicine, ginger contains certain molecules that help manage free radicals, which may react in the body, causing intestinal gas and bloating.

How Ginger Shot Helps Prevent Exhaustion And Replenish Energy:

Alcohol is considered a depressant that directly affects the central nervous system, slowing down the firing of neurons and making us feel sleepy and fatigued. On the other hand, ginger is a natural energy booster that easily counters the effects of alcohol. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the scent of ginger acts as aromatherapy, relieving exhaustion and relaxing the mind to help start the day with renewed energy.

Making Ginger Shots At Home For Diwali Hangover Cure:

While you can easily find packaged ginger shots at local drug stores, we recommend making them at home for maximum freshness and benefits. Here's a recipe for a ginger shot, shared by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal:

1. Grate one-inch ginger into a glass of water.

2. Boil the water and reduce it by half.

3. Turn off the heat and let it cool until it becomes lukewarm.

4. Strain the water into a cup or shot glass and consume it in one go.

You can have this natural energizer (ginger shot) early in the morning to give yourself a good start to the day. However, always remember that moderation is key! For more tips on curing a hangover, click here.