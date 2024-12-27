Fitness Coach Shares Tips To Cure Holiday Hangover

After a boozy night out, we've all experienced the sensation of a pounding head and parched mouth while wishing for a speedy end to the agony. With symptoms like headaches, nausea, lightheadedness and dehydration, the common hangover is enough to ruin anyone's morning. The secret to waking up without feeling miserable is, of course, drinking lots of water the night before, avoiding excessive alcohol and staying away from spirit shots. If you are too late for the pre-booze precautions, fitness coach Luke Coutinho has shared some hacks to get rid of the hangover.

In his latest Instagram post, Luke shared the specific nutrients that get depleted after a night of heavy drinking. He wrote, "Almost every B vitamin gets depleted or absorption is impaired, impairing so many functions from carbohydrate conversion to energy, cognitive health, liver health, libido, energy, weight gain, neurotransmitter synthesis."

Other nutrients that need to be replenished after a heavy drinking session include, "Vitamin C - causing immune issues, Magnesium - affecting 300 plus functions in the body, Melatonin - affecting deep sleep, Vitamin A - vision and immunity, Zinc - libido, immunity, energy."

How can you get rid of a hangover? According to fitness coach Luke Coutinho: "In cases of excessive alcoholism we will supplement with therapeutic doses and diet. If you drank too much make sure your diet is rich in foods that contain the above vitamins and minerals. Stay super hydrated and make sure you have adequate protein at each meal as protein helps regenerate the liver and other cells. Work up a sweat through a workout, sauna or steam. Sleep deeply to recover."

Luke added some advice of his own and wrote, "Get therapy if you find yourself seeking happiness or support in alcohol. Don't drink or be smart is the easiest. Be educated, not influenced."

Follow Luke Coutinho's tips to overcome a holiday hangover.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.