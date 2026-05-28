India continues to face a major blood stem cell donor shortage, leaving thousands of blood cancer patients struggling to access potentially life-saving transplants in time. On World Blood Cancer Day, doctors and transplant specialists have warned that delayed diagnosis, low donor awareness and India's extremely limited donor registry are severely impacting treatment outcomes for patients battling aggressive blood cancers.

According to experts, more than one lakh people are diagnosed with blood cancers in India every year, while over 70,000 deaths are reported annually. For many patients with conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and severe blood disorders, blood stem cell transplantation remains the only curative treatment option. Yet nearly 70% of patients requiring a transplant depend on unrelated donors, and only about 0.09% of India's population is currently registered as blood stem cell donors.

Doctors say the challenge is particularly serious because stem cell donor matching depends heavily on genetic and ethnic compatibility. A small and less diverse donor registry significantly reduces the chances of patients finding suitable matches quickly, especially in India's genetically diverse population.

Why Stem Cell Transplants Are Critical For Blood Cancer

Blood stem cell transplantation, also known as bone marrow transplantation, is a specialised treatment used to replace damaged or cancerous blood-forming cells with healthy stem cells. The procedure is commonly used in patients with leukemia, lymphoma, aplastic anaemia and certain inherited blood disorders.

According to the World Health Organization, cancers affecting blood and lymphatic systems remain a major global health challenge, and early diagnosis alongside timely specialised treatment significantly improves survival outcomes.

Advances in donor matching, supportive care, conditioning regimens and transplant technology have improved outcomes substantially in recent years. Studies published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) show that stem cell transplantation can provide long-term remission and survival benefits in several blood cancers when performed at the appropriate stage of disease.

However, delays in locating a suitable donor continue to be a major barrier in India.

Delays In Finding Donors Can Cost Lives

Dr. Esha Kaul, Director - Haemato Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Medanta Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, says timely donor matching is often critical for survival. "Blood cancers can progress very rapidly, and for many patients a stem cell transplant offers the best chance of survival. However, one of the biggest challenges we continue to face in India is the delay in finding a suitable matching donor in time," she says.

"In aggressive blood cancers, delays of even a few months while searching for a donor can significantly impact treatment outcomes and survival chances."

Experts note that stem cell matching depends on Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) compatibility, which is inherited genetically. Because HLA patterns vary significantly across ethnic groups, patients are more likely to find matches within their own populations. This makes a large and ethnically diverse donor registry especially important in India.

India's Donor Registry Remains Critically Small

DKMS Foundation India estimates that despite increasing awareness, India's blood stem cell donor registry remains far smaller than what is required for a country of over 1.4 billion people.

Patrick Paul, Executive Chairman, DKMS Foundation India, says donor shortages continue to affect treatment access nationwide. "For many blood cancer patients, finding a matching donor in time can mean the difference between life and death," he says. "Participation from young individuals, educational institutions, corporates and communities is critical to help strengthen the donor registry and give more patients a second chance at life."

While metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune have seen relatively stronger donor registration efforts due to healthcare access and corporate participation, experts say registrations from Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions remain significantly lower.

Delayed Diagnosis Also Reduces Survival Chances

Apart from donor shortages, doctors warn that delayed diagnosis remains another major concern in India.

Dr. Aruna Rajendran - Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Chennai, says many patients initially mistake symptoms for minor illnesses.

"Many patients spend weeks or even months visiting general physicians for symptoms they assume are viral infections, simple anaemia or fatigue before a specialist is consulted," she explains.

"In some cases, fear of a cancer diagnosis also leads patients and families to delay important tests and medical consultations." According to the American Cancer Society, common blood cancer symptoms may include persistent fatigue, recurrent infections, unexplained fever, easy bruising, swollen lymph nodes, bone pain and sudden weight loss.

Doctors say early referral to specialised centres is essential because treatment outcomes are generally better when blood cancers are diagnosed early.

Myths Around Donation Continue To Affect Participation

Health experts also say misconceptions about stem cell donation discourage many eligible individuals from registering.

Dr. Nitin Agarwal, Head of Donor Request Management, DKMS Foundation India, explains that many people wrongly believe the process is highly painful or risky. "Many people still believe the process is painful or highly invasive, whereas in most cases donation is similar to blood donation and recovery is usually quick," he says.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, most blood stem cell donations today are collected through peripheral blood stem cell donation, a non-surgical process similar to platelet donation. Doctors particularly encourage healthy young adults between 18 and 35 years to register because younger donors are often preferred for transplantation outcomes.

India's growing burden of blood cancers has intensified the urgent need for a stronger and more diverse blood stem cell donor registry. Experts warn that delayed diagnosis, low awareness and severe donor shortages continue to reduce survival chances for thousands of patients who depend on timely stem cell transplants.

Doctors and advocacy groups say improving public awareness, encouraging donor registrations and strengthening early cancer detection systems could significantly improve outcomes. For many patients battling aggressive blood cancers, finding a matching donor in time may ultimately determine whether they survive the disease.

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