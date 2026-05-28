Amid the global spread of the Ebola virus, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken special precautionary measures. Screening tests are being conducted at airports for passengers arriving from foreign countries. In particular, screening tests are being carried out for passengers arriving from Singapore at Vijayawada International Airport. The medical teams conducted screening tests for 183 passengers who arrived from Singapore at the airport. Doctors stated that the screening procedures are being conducted as per the directions issued by the government. They also said that no passengers showed any symptoms so far. However, special quarantine rooms have been arranged in case anyone develops symptoms.

Dr T Jitendra Kumar said that all necessary preventive measures are being implemented to ensure public safety.

Kumar said, "We have international flights arriving in Gannavaram on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

As a precautionary measure, we have arranged screening for all these international arrivals. Additionally, none of the passengers had a travel history from African countries. For now, everyone who arrived today is fine.

If anyone shows symptoms, they will be isolated and moved to quarantine centres. Siddhartha Medical College has set up these quarantine centres. I urge everyone to remain cautious.

So far, no one with symptoms or a relevant travel history has been identified. Screening has been ongoing since Tuesday."

Earlier, the test results of a person isolated in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure have returned negative for Ebola virus disease, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, adding that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola in India.

The individual had been kept under observation out of abundant caution following suspicion of exposure. Amidst the recent surge in Ebola virus cases in several parts of Africa, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the evolving situation, sources said.

Exercising abundant caution, one individual with recent travel history from Uganda, who reported mild symptoms of body ache, has been placed under isolation at the State-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru for observation and further evaluation.

The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition till now, apart from a mild bodyache. A sample has been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for laboratory testing. Test results are awaited.

The Health Ministry, in coordination with the concerned State authorities, is maintaining close surveillance, and all necessary public health protocols are being followed in accordance with WHO guidelines.

At present, no case of Ebola virus disease has been confirmed in India. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

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