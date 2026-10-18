Fungi have coexisted with humans throughout our evolutionary history, mostly without incident. A healthy person routinely inhales airborne mould spores without noticing. Fungi rarely cause serious disease in healthy people, not because they lack the ability to cause harm, but because an intact immune system, particularly lung macrophages, neutrophils and T lymphocytes, keeps them in check. Cancer treatment and transplant medicine can weaken these defenses. Intensive chemotherapy suppresses the bone marrow cells that produce neutrophils, sometimes causing profound neutropenia for days or weeks. Solid-organ transplant recipients require long-term immunosuppression, while stem-cell transplant recipients face particularly high risk when graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) requires additional treatment. Corticosteroids further increase susceptibility. The risk is therefore not uniform: it is particularly high in acute leukaemia, prolonged neutropenia, allogeneic stem-cell transplantation with GVHD, and selected solid-organ transplant recipients. Among the most important causes of invasive fungal disease in these populations are Candida spp., Aspergillus spp. and Mucorales; the spectrum varies considerably with the underlying disease, type of transplant, immunosuppression and local epidemiology.

The Biology Behind the Damage

Aspergillus usually enters through inhalation. In susceptible patients, its fungal filaments can invade blood vessels, causing thrombosis, tissue damage and sometimes dissemination to the brain and other organs. Angioinvasion is particularly prominent during profound neutropenia, although disease patterns vary with the underlying immune defect. Candida takes a different route. Candida species normally colonise the gastrointestinal tract and other mucosal surfaces without causing disease. Chemotherapy can damage the protective lining of the mouth and gut, producing mucositis. Once this barrier is disrupted, Candida that has lived harmlessly in the gastrointestinal tract can enter the bloodstream. Central venous catheters provide another potential route because Candida can form biofilms on their surfaces. Broad-spectrum antibiotics can further increase risk by disrupting the normal bacterial microbiome.

Mucorales are also strongly angioinvasive and can cause rapid tissue necrosis involving the sinuses, orbit, brain or lungs. Haematological malignancy, profound immunosuppression, corticosteroid exposure and uncontrolled diabetes are important risk factors.

Diagnosis: A Race Against a Moving Target

Diagnosing invasive fungal disease remains challenging. Blood cultures are typically negative in invasive aspergillosis and have limited sensitivity in some forms of invasive candidiasis. In high-risk patients, early CT imaging can therefore provide important clues. Galactomannan antigen testing detects a component of the Aspergillus cell wall and is particularly useful in patients with haematological malignancies and stem-cell transplantation. Testing bronchoalveolar lavage fluid can be especially valuable when pulmonary aspergillosis is suspected. Blood testing may be less sensitive in patients already receiving mould-active prophylaxis. Beta-D-glucan provides a broader but nonspecific marker of several fungal infections, including Candida, Aspergillus and Pneumocystis. A negative result can reduce the likelihood of infection but cannot, by itself, exclude invasive fungal disease in a high-risk patient. Routine galactomannan and beta-D-glucan testing also does not reliably diagnose mucormycosis, for which imaging and tissue diagnosis remain particularly important.

These advances have changed how physicians decide when to treat. Empirical antifungal therapy remains appropriate for selected patients with prolonged neutropenia and persistent unexplained fever. Where rapid biomarkers and imaging are available, diagnostic-driven or pre-emptive strategies can reduce unnecessary antifungal exposure. Importantly, treatment should not be delayed in a seriously ill high-risk patient when invasive fungal disease is strongly suspected.

Supporting Patients Through Treatment

Antifungal medications remain a vital and often lifesaving part of managing these infections, with several effective treatment options now available. Some antifungals can interact with anti-rejection drugs such as tacrolimus, so transplant teams routinely monitor drug levels and adjust treatment when necessary. Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is also used for selected antifungals when indicated to ensure adequate drug exposure while limiting toxicity. This close coordination helps treat the infection effectively while protecting the transplanted organ.

Prevention remains equally important. Antifungal prophylaxis is recommended for selected high-risk groups, including patients expected to have prolonged profound neutropenia and certain patients with GVHD or other substantial immunosuppression. Pneumocystis prophylaxis, appropriate environmental precautions, timely imaging and biomarkers, and clear escalation protocols provide additional protection.

The central principle is simple: these infections are often caused by fungi that people routinely encounter or already carry. What changes is the host. When immune defences are profoundly weakened, ordinarily controlled fungi can become invasive and life-threatening. Advances in prevention, diagnostics and antifungal therapy have substantially improved our ability to recognise these infections early and treat them effectively.

(By Dr Jonnalagadda Kirtana, Associate Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh)



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