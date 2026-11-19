The pursuit of social media reels by workers of Chief Minister Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu appears to be entering dangerous territory. In the latest controversy, TVK functionaries in Theni district landed in trouble after opening the sluices of a water channel to divert flowing water, with a video of the act posted on social media triggering panic over an alleged opening of the Sothuparai Dam shutters.
In the reel, the functionaries claim to have opened the shutters of Sothuparai Dam. However, district authorities have clarified that the channel they opened is around 1.5 kilometres away from the dam and that no shutters of the dam have been opened.
The Water Resources Department (WRD) has lodged a police complaint against the TVK functionaries, describing their action as illegal. Officials maintain that only authorised WRD personnel or workers can operate the sluices of water channels.
A senior police officer in Theni told NDTV, "We have received the complaint. Investigation is underway."
READ | Vijay Government Hits Six-Month Mark, MLA Says Ready For Trust Vote To Prove Numbers
A senior district administration official told NDTV that the act was "illegal and unacceptable". Clarifying what had happened, the officer said the TVK functionaries had only opened the sluices of a channel to divert water that was already flowing through it, after farmers had cleared the channel.
The officer added that water had been flowing through an uncontrolled additional weir since October 23.
District authorities have also clarified that there has been no release of water from the dam so far, and that only surplus water is flowing through the system.
The incident has triggered a political storm, with the DMK alleging that the dam shutters were opened for the sake of making reels and demanding the arrest of the TVK workers.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also came down heavily on the ruling party.
"The acts of TVK functionaries, MLAs and ministers are shameful and their chaos beyond limits," he said.
"For the past six months, people in Tamil Nadu have been watching the antics and clownish behaviour of TVK and laughing in disbelief," he wrote in Tamil on X.
தேனி மாவட்டம் சோத்துப்பாறை அணையில் இருந்து அதிகாரிகளுக்கே தெரியாமல், தவெக கட்சியினர் தன்னிச்சையாக தண்ணீரை திறந்து விட்டுள்ளதாக செய்திகள் வருகின்றன. சோத்துப்பாறை அணையில் இருந்து ஆயக்கட்டு புது வாய்க்கால் வழியாக 1000 ஏக்கர் விவசாய நிலத்திற்கு நீர் திறந்துவிட 90 நாட்களுக்கான நீர் இருப்பு இருக்க வேண்டிய நிலையில், தேவையான நீர் இருப்பு இல்லாததால் அதிகாரிகள் அணை திறக்க அனுமதி வழங்கவில்லை என தெரிகிறது . இதனால், தன்னிச்சையாக பெரியகுளம் தவெக MLA சபரி ஐங்கரன் வழிகாட்டுதலில் தேனி வடகிழக்கு தவெக மாவட்ட இணைச் செயலாளர் ஷேக் அலி என்பவர் தலைமையில் தவெக கட்சியினரே அணையில் இருந்து நீரைத் திறந்துவிட்டு, அந்த ரீலை எடிட் செய்து வெளியிட Late ஆகும் என்பதாலோ என்னமோ, Raw footage உடன் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் செய்தி வெளியிட்டு உள்ளனர். கடந்த 6 மாதங்களாக தவெக ஆச்சரியக்குறிகள் செய்யும் கூத்துகளையும் கோமாளித்தனங்களையும் பார்த்து, தமிழக மக்கள் தலையில் அடித்துக் கொண்டே சிரிக்கிறார்கள். திரைப்பட நகைச்சுவை ஒன்றில் நடிகர் செந்தில் “petromax” லைட்டில் உள்ள மேண்டிலை நசுக்கிவிட்டு, “இதுல எப்படி அண்ணே எரியும்?” என்று கேட்பது போல, பல பர்னிச்சர்களை உடைத்து வருகின்றனர் இன்றைய ஆளுங்கட்சியினர். இப்படி Design Design-ஆக பிரச்சினைகளை இழுத்துவிடும் இந்த Parallel Universe ஆச்சரியக்குறிகளிடம் இருந்து மக்களைக் காப்பதா? கலெக்டரைக் காப்பதா? அணையைக் காப்பதா? என்று நம்மை எல்லாம் குழப்ப வைத்தது தான் தவெக அரசின் மாபெரும் “வெற்றி”! ஒரு அணையை திறந்துவிடுவது என்பது சாதாரணமாக கடந்து போகும் விஷயம் அல்ல. அணையில் இருந்து அதிகளவு வரும் நீர் கரையோரம் உள்ள மக்களுக்கும் நிலங்களுக்கும் பாதிப்பை ஏற்படுத்தி விடும் என்ற குறைந்தபட்ச அறிவு கூட இல்லாமல், ஆட்சிக்கு வந்துவிட்ட மோகத்தில், ரீல்ஸ் வெறியில் குதியாட்டம் போட்டுக்கொண்டு மக்கள் உயிரோடும் ஜீவாதாரத்தோடும் விளையாடிக் கொண்டிருக்கும் தவெக அரசுக்கும் கட்சியினருக்கும் கடும் கண்டனம். சோத்துப்பாறை அணையை திறந்துவிட்ட விவகாரத்தில் தொடர்புள்ள அனைத்து தவெக-வினர் மீதும் கடுமையான சட்ட நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும் என இந்த ஆச்சரியக்குறி அரசை வலியுறுத்துகிறேன். @AIADMKOfficial— Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) November 18, 2026
The controversy comes amid mounting opposition criticism of the Vijay-led TVK government, with rivals branding it a "reels government". The criticism has gathered momentum following allegations against two TVK MLAs - one accused of sending inappropriate messages to a District Collector, and another, who is also the Deputy Speaker, caught on camera allegedly assaulting an elderly man who had raised civic issues.
READ | TVK MLA Accused Of Sending Obscene Texts To Collector. Party Assures Probe
For a party that built much of its political identity and outreach through social media, the latest incident raises questions about where the pursuit of online visibility ends and public responsibility begins.
Neither the TVK nor the state government has responded to the latest controversy.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world