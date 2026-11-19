The pursuit of social media reels by workers of Chief Minister Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu appears to be entering dangerous territory. In the latest controversy, TVK functionaries in Theni district landed in trouble after opening the sluices of a water channel to divert flowing water, with a video of the act posted on social media triggering panic over an alleged opening of the Sothuparai Dam shutters.

In the reel, the functionaries claim to have opened the shutters of Sothuparai Dam. However, district authorities have clarified that the channel they opened is around 1.5 kilometres away from the dam and that no shutters of the dam have been opened.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has lodged a police complaint against the TVK functionaries, describing their action as illegal. Officials maintain that only authorised WRD personnel or workers can operate the sluices of water channels.

A senior police officer in Theni told NDTV, "We have received the complaint. Investigation is underway."

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A senior district administration official told NDTV that the act was "illegal and unacceptable". Clarifying what had happened, the officer said the TVK functionaries had only opened the sluices of a channel to divert water that was already flowing through it, after farmers had cleared the channel.

The officer added that water had been flowing through an uncontrolled additional weir since October 23.

District authorities have also clarified that there has been no release of water from the dam so far, and that only surplus water is flowing through the system.

The incident has triggered a political storm, with the DMK alleging that the dam shutters were opened for the sake of making reels and demanding the arrest of the TVK workers.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also came down heavily on the ruling party.

"The acts of TVK functionaries, MLAs and ministers are shameful and their chaos beyond limits," he said.

"For the past six months, people in Tamil Nadu have been watching the antics and clownish behaviour of TVK and laughing in disbelief," he wrote in Tamil on X.

The controversy comes amid mounting opposition criticism of the Vijay-led TVK government, with rivals branding it a "reels government". The criticism has gathered momentum following allegations against two TVK MLAs - one accused of sending inappropriate messages to a District Collector, and another, who is also the Deputy Speaker, caught on camera allegedly assaulting an elderly man who had raised civic issues.

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For a party that built much of its political identity and outreach through social media, the latest incident raises questions about where the pursuit of online visibility ends and public responsibility begins.

Neither the TVK nor the state government has responded to the latest controversy.