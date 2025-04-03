How Indraneil Sengupta And Barkha Bisht Met And Got Married In 2008

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht were one of the most loved couples of the Indian television universe until they got divorced. Here's an in depth walk through how love blossomed between the duo leading to their marriage and eventual unfortunate divorce.

Here's a timeline of the Indraneil Sengpta and Barkha Bisht relationship.

In 2006, Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht met on the sets of a daily soap, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and sparks of love lit up. The much in love couple fell in love on sets and eventually tied the knot two years later, 2008. The couple had 14 blissful years of marriage and a beautiful daughter, Meira who was born in October 2011. 2022 saw both Barkha and Indraneil call it quits on their marriage front by getting a divorce which was disheartening for theirs fans. Infidelity and cheating on Indraneil's part is rumoured to be the cause of the marriage's break down, so is supposedly Barkha's linkup with Karan Veer Mehra.

While Barkha Bisht has remained tight lipped on her marriage and divorce front for the longest time. She recently opened up on the ongoings of her relationship with her ex-husband.

During an interaction with Siddharth Kanan Barkha made it clear that she wanted to keep her marriage but revealed, "Indraneil chose to move out of the marriage for reasons best known to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I was lesser in everything-maybe things could have been okay. Infidelity and cheating are choices. The second choice is what you do after that."

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/barkhasengupta

She also spoke about how the separation and divorce impacted her physically and mentally saying, "It feels like physical pain. It was an experience I had to endure. My belief in humanity broke at that time, not my faith in marriage or love, and it is still somewhat broken. The worst thing you can do to a woman is break her trust because she cannot endure betrayal."

Barkha Bisht never shied away from addressing her alleged link up rumours with actor Karan Veer Mehra who was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 18 who she supported with her appearance on the reality television show. She said, "Bahot special log hain meri life mein, jaise Karan Veer Mehra. Beech mein logon ne yeh bhi kaha ki mera aur Karan Veer ka kuch chakkar chal raha hai. A lot of people trolled me over it. Especially jab main usko Bigg Boss mein support karne gayi, sabne bola ki issi wajah se iski shaadi tooti hai. Kyunki itna Karan-Karan karti rehti hai."

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht's relationship timeline is a lesson for the readers to spot the red flags and work on it.

