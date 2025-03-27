Lily Allen Talks About Her Recent Breast Augmentation Procedure

English singer, song writer and actress Lily Allen has recently undergone a breast augmentation. This came soon after her breakup with Stranger Things star David Harbour that was a very public affair. Just as she moved on from her breakup, it seems like the music icon is entering a new era for herself. She revealed this during her podcast called Miss Me that the breast augmentation has worked wonder for her self-esteem and confidence.

Lily Allen gave a refreshing perspective on how an A-list celebrity opens up on their plastic surgeries. She got real about revealing the real deal via a vis her treatments and surgeries during a recent episode of her podcast. Speaking on her recently gotten breast implants, Lily said, "Oh, how do I feel about ageing? Well, I just got some additions to the family. I don't know if you've noticed."

Lily has also added that she is more than pleased with her new breasts saying, "They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, but there's definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face." The Smile singer added how life has been super fun post the augmentation procedure saying, "I've been buying fancy lingerie that my boobs can actually fit in and taking pictures on my phone. I haven't sent them to anyone yet, but it will hopefully get there at some point!"

Lily Allen's recent breast augmentation procedure has her welcoming new additions to her family.

