Kylie Jenner Shares Details About Her Breast Implants: "445 cc, Moderate Profile, Silicone"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kylie Jenner reveals details about her breast augmentation on TikTok. She confirmed her implants are 445 cc with a moderate profile, placed half under the muscle. Kylie underwent the procedure at 19.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has long been at the centre of discussions about physical transformations. Among the family members, Kylie Jenner has previously talked about getting breast implants at 19 but didn't share details. Now, the beauty mogul has revealed some intimate details about her breast augmentation.

As per a report by Page Six, a fan named Rachel Leary shared a video on TikTok, where she asked Kylie the exact order she gave to her cosmetic surgeon to achieve the look she wanted for her breasts. "You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a b**b job," said Rachel.

She added, "It's like the most perfect natural looking b**b job ever. They're still big, but whatever way you had the implants - if they are implants or if you had fat transfer - to me, it is perfection."

Kylie Jenner responded to Rachel's plea in the comments section. The star wrote, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!"

45 CC typically means a large breast implant. Kylie, now 27, had also revealed that she got the procedure done at the age of 19 by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Garth Fisher.

Kylie had previously expressed regret about getting her breasts done early in life. During her 2023 appearance on an episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul said, “I had beautiful breasts, like natural t**s. Sat perfectly - just gorgeous. Like, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

Advising others to think long and hard before getting any procedure done, she added, "I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after having children. Obviously, I have a daughter, too; I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."