Lily Allen Talks About Her Own "Red Flag" Behaviour In A Relationship

Actress and songwriter Lily Allen has opened up about her own red flag behaviour in a relationship. The 39-year-old singer took a look back at her first relationship and what of her own dating red flags were with her first boyfriend, named Lester. She explained how once she entered a relationship, she distanced herself emotionally from her family.

In the latest episode of her Miss Me? Podcast, the star said, “It's funny because I think I was a tactile kid, but as soon as I got my first boyfriend, Lester, complete transference of intimacy. Not only did I not want to touch or be cuddled or be kissed by anyone in my family, but I couldn't engage in it with them either. It was like, This person is where I've put that now.” She further revealed, “It's incredibly, like, red flag, codependent behaviour that I just put all of my emotional dependency on one person.”

Earlier in the podcast, Allen talked about how she navigates physical affection with her daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12. She said, “One of them, when I say give me a kiss, she just puts her forehead forward for me to kiss her on the forehead, and the other wants full-on kisses on the lips. And yeah, I don't have a problem with either; whatever they want, whatever they're comfortable with.”

Her remarks about her past relationship behaviour came shortly after her split from David Harbour.

