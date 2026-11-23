Ramya Krishnan recently opened up about a serious ankle fracture she suffered in 1987, revealing that she had to undergo surgery that fused her ankle joint.

Speaking on the Raw Talks With Vamshi Kurapati podcast, the 56-year-old actor said, "I had a fracture. A right leg fracture. So the surgery actually fused my ankle joint itself. So, basically, there is no joint there. If you look at the X-ray, orthopaedic surgeons would say that even normal walking is a question mark with that fracture. All my songs and dances happened after this. This happened in 1987. This defies science. This proves mind over body. So, my career actually started after this fracture."

The Baahubali star then recalled how the accident happened.

"Sets usually had one- or two-storey structures. This shoot took place on a set with multiple levels. They had small sets parallel to each other. One would be lit, and the other would not. Filming was happening on one set, and I wanted to hide somewhere and sleep. I went to the other set and climbed up the structure. It was only meant to create the illusion of a ceiling, with the ceiling made of cloth. In the dark, I climbed up the set, and when I stepped onto the next level, my foot went straight down. I felt a shock, and my foot rotated completely," she said.

Speaking on the same podcast, Ramya also addressed rumours surrounding her marriage to filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. She clarified that the couple are still married but currently live in different cities.

"We are 100 per cent still married. But we are conveniently and happily living in two different cities. My son was still growing up when I began shooting for a TV show, and we were in Hyderabad. I would come to Chennai every 15 days and return during the Telangana agitation. When there were strikes and schools would shut down, it became taxing for me and my child. Every time I left the city, he would fall sick. I decided to enrol him in a school in Chennai," she said.

Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi married in 2003 and have a son, Ritwik Vamsi.

Also Read: "It Happens Without Gender Variation": Ramya Krishnan On Casting Couch In Film Industry