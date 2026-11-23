Miley Cyrus got married to musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21. The couple exchanged vows in a poolside wedding surrounded by close family and friends. Among those in attendance were Miley's parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, her sister, Noah Cyrus, and Elizabeth Hurley.

While the wedding marked a special milestone for the couple after five years of dating, Miley also made headlines with her understated bridal look. The singer chose a custom Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello for the occasion.

Crafted from luminous white silk with zero lace, beading, or surface embellishments, the dress relied entirely on bias-cut draping and clean tailoring. From the front, it featured a high-cut draped neckline resting smoothly near her collarbone alongside full-length sleeves that tapered cleanly toward her wrists.

Turning around revealed the gown's focal point, a plunging V-neck cutout that left her entire back bare down toward the waist. The figure-skimming column skirt fell close to the body before extending into a fluid train.

Accessories and Makeup

Miley Cyrus completed the look with custom matching white silk slingback pointed-toe pumps from Saint Laurent and skipped a traditional veil. As per reports, her jewellery included 18k white gold drop earrings set with 4.27 carats of diamonds by Chopard, a matching diamond ring and her bespoke Jacquie Aiche engagement ring featuring a roughly 4-carat cushion-cut diamond on a thick 14k yellow gold band.

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To keep the open-back silhouette completely visible, the singer styled her blonde hair in a twisted updo with soft volume at the crown. She kept her makeup natural with a smoky dark eyeshadow.

The Groom's Look

Maxx Morando complemented Miley's understated bridal look with an equally refined ensemble. The musician opted for a single-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching trousers, paired with a cotton poplin shirt and a silk satin tie.

Maxx completed the look with Lewis sneakers in grained leather. Maxx wore his long hair in a slightly tousled manner and accessorised with SL 970 sunglasses.

Also Read | What Miley Cyrus's 14-Karat Gold, Cushion-Cut Engagement Ring Costs



