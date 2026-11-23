Catherine, Princess of Wales, has shared a glimpse into her cancer journey and how the experience changed her outlook on life. In the trailer released on Saturday for her upcoming documentary Heal, Kate Middleton speaks to her brother James Middleton about her treatment and recovery. Kate reveals that she never rang the bell to mark the end of her cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

James asks Kate about the tradition of ringing a bell after completing cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden, saying, “Isn't it when you leave the Royal Marsden that you ring the bell?” Kate admits, “Yeah, but I didn't ring the bell."

James then suggests that her participation in the National Three Peaks Challenge could offer a different way to commemorate the milestone, telling her, “So maybe this is your ringing of the bell.”

The documentary gives viewers an insight into Kate Middleton's experience of dealing with cancer and the road to recovery. The Princess of Wales opens up about how receiving a cancer diagnosis reshaped her outlook on life.

“Cancer does change you. It changes your body; it changes you physically, but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you,” she says.

Kate talks about the importance of having support while facing difficult times, saying, “It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone.” The visuals accompanying her words feature cancer patients as well as personal moments with her family, including Prince William.

She further shares her thoughts on finding hope through difficult experiences, adding, “It is often through pain that we realise there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that.”

Kate publicly revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving preventative chemotherapy. In January 2025, she shared the news that her cancer was in remission. The Princess of Wales began making a gradual return to her royal engagements and official duties over the months that followed.

The documentary is set to premiere on BBC One on November 29.

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