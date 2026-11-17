Kate Middleton and Prince William made a stylish appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, with both opting for outfits by Indian designers.

While Kate brought a touch of traditional elegance to the occasion in a red Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan, William kept it classic in a custom-made black bandhgala by Manish Malhotra.

Kate's floor-length Anarkali stood out for its rich red colour and intricate detailing. The outfit featured delicate gold dotted motifs all over. A fitted bodice flowed into a voluminous skirt. The neckline, waist and cuffs were highlighted with intricate green and silver embellishments, adding contrast to the red ensemble.

The Princess of Wales accessorised the look with layered diamond necklaces and statement drop earrings. She carried a matching red clutch and kept her hair in a half-up, half-down style. Her makeup was equally elegant, with defined eyes and a soft lip colour completing the look.

The Prince of Wales wore a custom black bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, featuring a structured fit, a high collar and a row of buttons down the front. He paired it with black trousers and matching formal shoes.

The royal couple returns to India a decade after they toured the country together in 2016.

Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor and Simone Ashley will join the Awards alongside Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha for a one-of-a-kind celebration.

The event will be hosted by Karan Johar. The ceremony will recognise 15 finalists across five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. Five winners will be announced during the awards night.

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