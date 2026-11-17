Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in India for a three-day official visit centred on environmental action, youth leadership and strengthening ties between the UK and India. The visit also marks the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony held in Mumbai, an initiative founded by the Prince of Wales to support innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

As the royal couple attend engagements and meet people across the country, their wardrobe choices have given fashion watchers plenty to dissect. Here's a closer look at all the outfits they have worn during the visit.

First Public Appearance

Kate Middleton opted for understated elegance for her first public appearance in Mumbai. The Princess of Wales stepped out in a mint-green double-breasted blazer layered over a white top and tailored white trousers ending just above the ankles. She broke up the light-toned combination with a brown waist belt.

For accessories, Kate picked a pair of black-and-beige Chanel heels and kept the jewellery minimal with a pendant necklace and coordinating statement earrings.

Prince William's outfit, on the other hand, put the spotlight on Indian textile craftsmanship. He wore a deep-blue Nehru-style waistcoat crafted from handloom cotton using an extra-weft weaving technique by artisans from Bengal. The Prince of Wales teamed it with a pale blue shirt and dark navy trousers. A pair of brown leather shoes completed his look.

The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly

For her next outing, Kate Middleton traded her earlier pastel ensemble for a cobalt-blue midi dress. She wore the bespoke crepe outfit while travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.

The dress featured a V-shaped neckline, short sleeves and an elegant draped detail resembling a bow on one shoulder. She accessorised with a structured handbag and subtle gold jewellery.

Prince William coordinated with his wife in a sharply tailored navy-blue single-breasted suit. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and a sky-blue silk tie.

Day 2 In Mumbai

Kate Middleton chose a classic tailored look for the royal couple's next engagement in Mumbai. She arrived in an ivory co-ord featuring a sharply cut blazer with defined shoulders, notched collars and a single front button. The Princess of Wales paired it with a white V-neck top and matching flowy trousers. She finished the ensemble with a slim gold necklace and a pair of statement drop earrings.

Prince William opted for smart separates, wearing a pale-blue pinstriped jacket over a white shirt and dark navy trousers. The couple wore these outfits while interacting with the 15 finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize at Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation Garden on November 17.

Kate and William made several style statements during their India visit, with each appearance adding something different to their royal wardrobe.

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