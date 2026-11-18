The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai was not just a celebration of environmental innovation but also a showcase of standout fashion. The green carpet saw several celebrities bring their own style to the occasion with a mix of Indian craftsmanship, contemporary silhouettes and statement couture. From Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley to Kate Middleton, here's a look at the best-dressed stars from the event.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made a statement in a black-and-gold lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She teamed the strapless, structured blouse with an embellished skirt and a black dupatta around her neck. Statement gold earrings and an ornate arm cuff completed her look.

Simone Ashely

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley brought a touch of sunshine to the green carpet in a heavily embellished mustard-gold halter-neck lehenga. The ensemble featured intricate floral embroidery, jewel-toned fringe detailing along the blouse hem and a flattering mermaid-cut skirt. She kept her styling sleek with straight hair and bronzed makeup.

The ensemble featured intricate floral embroidery. Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram

Kate Middleton

Princess Kate opted for a floor-length red gown featuring intricate gold and green embroidery. She accessorised the outfit with layered statement necklaces and matching earrings. Accompanying her was Prince William, who kept his look classic in an all-black ensemble comprising a high-collar bandhgala-style jacket and matching trousers.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar embraced fusion couture in a cream-and-brown embroidered peplum corset top featuring delicate spaghetti straps. She paired it with a rich plum-purple skirt. Voluminous waves and sculptural gold ear cuffs completed her look.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor stunned in a cobalt-blue gown by designer Atsu Sekhose. The ensemble came with structured shoulders, a flowing cape detail and subtle waist cutouts accentuated by a tonal fabric buckle. She kept her styling understated with softly waved hair and minimal makeup.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor made a case for statement layering in a custom ensemble that celebrated traditional craftsmanship. She paired a floral print saree with a luxurious emerald velvet longline jacket. Antique-gold embroidery on the cuffs added to the regal appeal, while an emerald-and-polki choker brought the entire look together.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh gave the classic saree a contemporary spin in a black pre-draped number featuring shimmering bronze-and-gold wave patterns. She teamed it with a structured strapless corset blouse and accessorised with delicate diamond-and-emerald drop earrings

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's understated glamour shone bright in an ivory-gold embroidered ensemble. The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice, sheer lace sleeves and a below-the-knee skirt and matching pants.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made an appearance with his family. He opted for a navy-blue bandhgala, while wife Anjali Tendulkar turned heads in a deep burgundy sequinned gown. Their daughter Sara chose a black embellished outfit, while daughter-in-law Saaniya wore a fitted red gown.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, who hosted the awards ceremony, kept things timeless in a classic black suit paired with a matching shirt and bow tie.

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