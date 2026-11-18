The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai was not just a celebration of environmental innovation but also a showcase of standout fashion. The green carpet saw several celebrities bring their own style to the occasion with a mix of Indian craftsmanship, contemporary silhouettes and statement couture. From Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley to Kate Middleton, here's a look at the best-dressed stars from the event.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt made a statement in a black-and-gold lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She teamed the strapless, structured blouse with an embellished skirt and a black dupatta around her neck. Statement gold earrings and an ornate arm cuff completed her look.
Alia Bhatt in Ritu Kumar ✨ #EarthshotPrize https://t.co/Xnd5zxB8rZ— Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) November 17, 2026
Simone Ashely
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley brought a touch of sunshine to the green carpet in a heavily embellished mustard-gold halter-neck lehenga. The ensemble featured intricate floral embroidery, jewel-toned fringe detailing along the blouse hem and a flattering mermaid-cut skirt. She kept her styling sleek with straight hair and bronzed makeup.
Kate Middleton
Princess Kate opted for a floor-length red gown featuring intricate gold and green embroidery. She accessorised the outfit with layered statement necklaces and matching earrings. Accompanying her was Prince William, who kept his look classic in an all-black ensemble comprising a high-collar bandhgala-style jacket and matching trousers.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar embraced fusion couture in a cream-and-brown embroidered peplum corset top featuring delicate spaghetti straps. She paired it with a rich plum-purple skirt. Voluminous waves and sculptural gold ear cuffs completed her look.
#WATCH | Earthshot Prize 2026 | Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar says, "Climate change is the largest looming threat that humanity is dealing with. If you look at the past few years, see the velocity with which we are facing floods...The velocity will further climb. We should not ignore scientists and experts. I request all policymakers to ensure that our future generation deserves the same planet on which I grew up..."— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
Mira Kapoor
Mira Kapoor stunned in a cobalt-blue gown by designer Atsu Sekhose. The ensemble came with structured shoulders, a flowing cape detail and subtle waist cutouts accentuated by a tonal fabric buckle. She kept her styling understated with softly waved hair and minimal makeup.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor made a case for statement layering in a custom ensemble that celebrated traditional craftsmanship. She paired a floral print saree with a luxurious emerald velvet longline jacket. Antique-gold embroidery on the cuffs added to the regal appeal, while an emerald-and-polki choker brought the entire look together.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh gave the classic saree a contemporary spin in a black pre-draped number featuring shimmering bronze-and-gold wave patterns. She teamed it with a structured strapless corset blouse and accessorised with delicate diamond-and-emerald drop earrings
Rakul Preet Singh at Earthshot Prize 2026 ceremony in Mumbai wearing a beautiful black saree. https://t.co/JDDWWDX5Vt— ????ℬ (@AB_THE_BOSS) November 17, 2026
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor's understated glamour shone bright in an ivory-gold embroidered ensemble. The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice, sheer lace sleeves and a below-the-knee skirt and matching pants.
Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made an appearance with his family. He opted for a navy-blue bandhgala, while wife Anjali Tendulkar turned heads in a deep burgundy sequinned gown. Their daughter Sara chose a black embellished outfit, while daughter-in-law Saaniya wore a fitted red gown.
On the Evening of 17 November, 2026, TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre. Among the attendees were Sachin Tendulkar & family, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Rami Malek and many others. https://t.co/dpdoxklo6M— Lady Cecily Neville (@LadyCecilyNevil) November 17, 2026
Karan Johar
Karan Johar, who hosted the awards ceremony, kept things timeless in a classic black suit paired with a matching shirt and bow tie.
Also Read | Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Red Mahima Mahajan Anarkali, Prince William Looks Dapper In Manish Malhotra Bandhgala At Earthshot Prize Awards
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