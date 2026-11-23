The 54th International Emmy Awards is set to bring television stars and creators together, and India has several reasons to watch this year's ceremony. Two Indian shows are competing in separate categories, which has left viewers curious to see the country add another achievement in their records.

The ceremony is set to honour television shows and performances from 22 countries across 16 categories. It is scheduled to take place in New York on November 23, which means viewers in India will need to stay up late to catch the event.

Here is everything to know about the ceremony, including its timing, nominations and India's record.

Presenter

Michael Urie is set to host this year's International Emmy Awards, while Vijay Sethupathi will present one of the awards. Producer Kavita Gupta, who is also a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, played an important role in bringing the Maharaja star to the event. She had also helped comedian Vir Das host the International Emmy in 2024.

Nominations For India

Vir Das is nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. This is his third nomination at the awards after For India in 2021 and Landing in 2023.

India's second nomination is in the Drama Series category for Real Kashmir Football Club. The SonyLIV show stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

How To Watch In India

While the International Emmy Awards 2026 will be held on November 23, Indians will be able to watch the ceremony from 3:30 am on November 24. The organisers are yet to confirm if the event will be shown on television or streamed on any platform in the country.

India's Win History

India has earned several honours at the International Emmy Awards over the years. In 2023, producer Ekta Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award and became the first Indian woman, filmmaker to get this honour.

Before her, Zee TV chairman Subhash Chandra received the same award in 2011. Delhi Crime brought home an International Emmy in 2020, while comedian Vir Das won for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in 2023.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi Set To Present At International Emmy Awards