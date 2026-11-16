In Letter From Jail, Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says He May Die

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, has warned that he could die in jail due to his deteriorating health, appealing to the country's top judges to ensure proper treatment for himself and his wife Bushra Bibi.

In an open letter sent through his lawyer to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, the jailed former Prime Minister said he has not been given proper treatment.

Khan, 74, has sought implementation of earlier court orders concerning his medical treatment and prison conditions.

"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," he said in the letter.

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His advocate, Barrister Salman Safdar, shared the letter on X on Monday, days after he met him at Adiala jail last week.

Khan further said long periods of solitary confinement and lack of any meaningful human interaction have affected his mental health, calling his punishment "cruel and unusual". He said his meetings with his jailed wife are skipped, and he is not allowed to talk to his family despite court orders.

The loneliness, he claimed, has also resulted in 'uncontrollable' high blood pressure. "The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage," Khan said.

Authorities, however, said they took Khan to hospital for an eye check-up last week and returned him to his cell.

In August, the Supreme Court ordered the government to move Khan to a private hospital in the capital, Islamabad, after he sought intervention over his deteriorating health. He claimed he had been isolated once again.

Khan also expressed worry about his wife's deteriorating eyesight. His wife, Bishra Bibi, has been in jail since January 2025 in connection with a corruption case.

Bushra Bibi suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent surgery. Khan claimed that she was subsequently returned to solitary confinement and denied access to her doctors and medical records.

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"I do not ask your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the honourable SC and proper treatment for our medical conditions," Khan wrote.

Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-2 case, involving the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted to the former Prime Minister by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in 2021.

Khan has also been serving prison terms in other cases. All of his convictions, except one, have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has repeatedly alleged that legal proceedings against him are politically motivated.