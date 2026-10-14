Videos: Pakistan Cracks Down On Imran Khan Supporters In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least one person has been killed, and several others injured after police in Pakistan opened fire at protesters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bloody crackdown on supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has said.

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially PTI supporters, are protesting in the PTI stronghold to demand Khan's release while also airing anti-government grievances fuelled by harsh economic conditions. But the situation in the province has worsened after it was placed under both governor's rule and a state of emergency earlier this week, which has rendered PTI leader Sohail Afridi non-functional in his role as the province's chief minister.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was considered the last remaining obstacle in Pakistan's military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's path to consolidating power.

Videos of Protest

A video circulating on social media showed gunfire erupting on a street as armed personnel chased people, forcing several individuals to flee amid the chaos. A local PTI member told news agency AFP that officers "opened fire directly into the crowd" at a rally in the province, although a police intelligence officer claimed they fired "warning shots" to disperse protesters.

Other widely circulated footage also showed police personnel brutally beating people with batons, with several individuals seen lying on the ground amid the violent confrontation.

NDTV could not independently verify the videos.

Worsening Situation

On Tuesday, a protest against the governor's rule in the province turned violent, with demonstrators torching a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in the Bara Bazaar area in the province and allegedly holding 15 police personnel hostage, local media reported, citing police.

Meanwhile, PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi claimed that the violence left 11 party workers injured and one dead. The reported casualties could not be independently verified, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

According to Khyber District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed, hundreds of PTI supporters first assembled in Bara Bazaar on Tuesday afternoon to oppose governor's rule. Police responded with tear gas and firing live rounds, prompting the crowd to disperse temporarily.

The confrontation resumed roughly 90 minutes later when another large group, led by provincial assembly member Abdul Ghani, marched from Minar Chowk towards Bara Chowk, raising anti-government slogans.

The protesters damaged government property and set traffic signals ablaze after reaching the intersection, Ahmed said.

The situation further deteriorated when demonstrators allegedly confined 15 police personnel inside the tehsil municipal office and took possession of their weapons and uniforms.

Citing eyewitnesses, Pakistani daily Dawn reported that at least five protesters had sustained injuries, while police arrested 50 people for allegedly trying to create unrest.

However, a doctor at Hayatabad Medical Complex, one of the three major hospitals in Peshawar, told Dawn that the facility had received more than a dozen injured people, including four policemen.

Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 and faces scores of charges ranging from corruption to treason following anti-establishment riots. He and his legal team reject the allegations, branding them as politically motivated cases aimed at neutralising his popularity.