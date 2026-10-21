Was Mohanlal Replaced By A Body Double In <i>Jailer 2</i> Car Scene? Film's Action Director Reacts To Buzz

Mohanlal's screen time in Jailer 2 has become a talking point among his fans, with some unhappy about his brief appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer.

The discussion took another turn when viewers began questioning whether Mohanlal himself featured in a scene towards the end of the film or whether a body double was used.

Now, action director Chethan Ramshi D'Souza has responded to the speculation.

The action director shared a joint post with cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, thanking him for how his work was captured on screen in Jailer 2.

A fan used the comments section to ask about Mohanlal's introduction and the possibility of a body double being used in the film. The fan wrote, "Sir, 2 doubts. Why mohanlal sir intro is trimmed i hope there are quite scenes of stars are trimmed and other question in the car scene does mohanlal acted in the scene or dupe . There is a circulation regarding a dupe acting in the scene."

Chethan did not comment on the question about Mohanlal's shortened introduction. However, he was clear about who appeared in the scene that had triggered the rumours. Replying to the fan, he wrote, "It's him."

The rumours gained momentum after Jobi Kodakara shared pictures from the sets of Jailer 2 on social media.

In an appearance on the Jango Space YouTube channel, he said that his involvement was limited to a few shots of Mohanlal's hands and legs.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 marks his reunion with Rajinikanth after their 2023 film Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 15, 2026.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

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