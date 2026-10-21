"You Were Really Serious": Bipasha Basu Reacts To Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Naming 2nd Daughter Devi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed the name of their second daughter on the occasion of Dussehra. The couple shared their first family photograph since welcoming their second child, introducing her as Devi Padukone Singh.

Bipasha Basu, whose daughter's name is also Devi, reacted to Deepika Padukone's choice of name for her second daughter. Commenting on the post, Bipasha Basu wrote, "So you were really serious when you told me you love the name Devi."

Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu worked together in the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The Announcement Post

Deepika took to Instagram to share the heartwarming picture, captioning it, "Of Love & Abundance...Devi Padukone Singh."

In the photograph, Ranveer, Deepika, their elder daughter Dua, and little Devi can be seen dressed in matching golden traditional outfits. Ranveer is seen holding Dua as she plants a kiss on her baby sister.

Deepika, meanwhile, cradles Devi in her arms as the family shares a special moment together.

The post soon attracted love from several celebrities, including Sharvari, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal, and Harshdeep Kaur, among others, who showered the family with warm wishes.

The couple welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026.

About Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Name Of Their Second Daughter On Dussehra, Share First Glimpse Of Newborn