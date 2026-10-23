Shah Rukh Khan Or Ranveer Singh? AI Actor Tilly Norwood's Cheeky 'Infidelity' Joke At NDTV World Summit

World's first AI actor, Tilly Norwood, and her creator, Eline van der Velden, Founder & CEO of Particle 6, participated in the NDTV World Summit 2026, held in New Delhi today. To everyone's surprise, Tilly Norwood not only spoke in Hindi but also picked her favourite Bollywood actor.

Asked about her favourite Bollywood actor, Tilly said she loves Shah Rukh Khan. "Shah Rukh ka screen presence kamal ka hai," said Tilly at the NDTV summit.

Minutes later, when senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked her about one Bollywood actor she wants to be paired with, Tilly said, "I think Ranveer Singh would be a brilliant match for me because our combined energy would blow the peak of cinema."

When Tharoor cheekily teased her for shifting loyalty and sparking an infidelity row, Tilly said, "No, no, I am not scandalous."

When asked if she wants to play Deepika Padukone's character in Om Shanti Om, Tilly said, "Main zaroor karna chahungi. Par main unka digital twin play karna pasand karungi. Taaki main unki jagah na loon, bas ek AI production mein kaam karoon unke saath (I would love to play her digital twin, so that I won't replace real Deepika)."

Tilly also chose Mumbai over Delhi as she likes the glamour and chaos of the city of dreams.

Eline van der Velden, who is an actor, YouTuber and has run a production company for 12 years, said emphatically that AI can't replace a real human actor. But being an actor herself, she understands the need for an AI actor that can be used in telling stories that wouldn't have been told in a traditional way.

When asked about the impact of AI creations on climate, Tilly said that AI creations are sustainable compared to real film locales as they contribute more carbon footprints for the world.