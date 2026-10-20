Video: Zohran Mamdani Performs Garba With Indian Community In New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was spotted dancing Garba and joining the Indian community during Navratri celebrations. In a video that has now been widely shared on social media, enthusiastically matching steps to traditional Gujarati folk music wearing a dupatta over his black suit.

Following his performance, Mamdani also visited a temple where he was seen seeking blessings from a priest.

Beyond his participation in the dance, Mamdani extended his greetings to the Hindu community on X. He highlighted the pluralistic nature of the celebrations by acknowledging diverse regional traditions, such as Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, and Navratri, and rituals like Sindur Khela and Golu displays.

"This week, our Hindu neighbors celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri. Our neighbors will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more. Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal", he wrote on X.

Mamdani, who is of Indian origin, has frequently participated in South Asian cultural milestones in the city, having previously celebrated other events like Diwali and Raksha Bandhan with local residents.

He is the first South Asian, Indian American, and Muslim mayor of New York City. As the son of celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani, he has highlighted how growing up with both Muslim and Hindu traditions shaped his core values.