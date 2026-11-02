When Is Bhai Dooj 2026? Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance

Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond of love, trust, and affection between brothers and sisters. The occasion holds great religious and cultural significance in Hinduism. On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and perform aarti, praying for their long life, good health, and success. Brothers, in return, promise to protect their sisters and give them gifts.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is also known as Yama Dwitiya and is observed under different names in various parts of the country, including Bhau Beej and Bhai Phonta.

Bhai Dooj 2026 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Dwitiya Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha will begin at 2 pm on November 10, 2026, and end at 3:53 pm on November 11, 2026.

Considering the Udaya Tithi, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Bhai Dooj 2026 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time for applying tilak on Bhai Dooj will be from 1:10 pm to 3:20 pm on November 11.

During this period, sisters can perform the traditional rituals by applying tilak to their brothers' foreheads and performing aarti while praying for their well-being, prosperity and success.

History Of Bhai Dooj

The legend behind Bhai Dooj is deeply rooted in ancient Hindu history. According to the legend of Yama and Yamuna, the god of death visited his sister on this day. Yamuna warmly welcomed her brother and applied tilak on his forehead. Touched by her love and hospitality, Yama granted Yamuna a boon that whoever receives tilak and aarti from their sister on this day would be blessed with a long and prosperous life.

Significance Of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is considered an important Hindu festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. The name combines two words: "Bhai", meaning brother, and "Dooj", referring to the second lunar day after the new moon.

Sisters apply tilak and perform aarti for their brothers, wishing them a long life, happiness and prosperity. Brothers, in turn, promise to protect their sisters and give them gifts as a gesture of love and affection.

The celebration highlights the importance of the sibling relationship and brings families together through traditional rituals and prayers.