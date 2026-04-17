Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Date, Significance And Auspicious Time For Puja

Akshaya Tritiya is a special day that is seen as a symbol of good luck, prosperity, and new beginnings. Celebrated with devotion across India, the festival holds deep importance for both Hindus and Jains and is believed to bring lasting benefits for anything started on this day. One of the most important festivals for Hindus and Jains, Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, falls on the third day (Tritiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakha. The day is also believed to mark the birth of Lord Parashuram.

The word 'Akshaya' means something that never decreases, and because of this belief, anything done on this day is said to bring long-lasting benefits. Many people choose this day to buy gold, as it is believed that gold bought on this day brings wealth and continues to grow over time.

When Is Akshaya Tritiya

According to the Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 19th. The auspicious time for worship will be from 10:49 am to 12:20 pm, a total of 1 hour and 32 minutes. Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 am on April 19th and ends at 7:27 am on April 20th.

Significance Of The Day

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and follow special rituals, as it is believed that the worship and good deeds performed on this day yield long-lasting results. According to Hindu tradition, the Treta Yuga, the second of the four Yugas, also began on this day, making it considered highly auspicious and influential for beginning new endeavors. Furthermore, this day is also associated with Parashurama Jayanti, further enhancing its significance.

It is considered auspicious for starting a new business, marriages, and other important life events. People believe that work started on this day brings success and stability in the future.

Buying gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya is a common tradition, as it is considered a symbol of lasting prosperity. People check the auspicious time before beginning any purchase or new work.

People wake up early on this day, take a holy bath, and pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for wealth and protection. Buying gold, silver, or other precious items is common, as it is believed to bring lasting prosperity.