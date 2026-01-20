Indian Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances At Music Festival In Thailand, No Injuries Found

A 28-year-old Indian man has died under mysterious circumstances during a music festival in Phuket, Thailand. According to a report by Bangkok Post, the incident occurred in the early hours of January 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival, leaving local and international attendees shocked. Police said there were no visible injuries or signs of assault on his body, and the death is shrouded in mystery. The man was identified as 28-year-old Jain Saksham, an Indian national.

What Happened at EDC Phuket?

Preliminary investigations suggest Saksham had attended the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), a three-day international music festival in Cherng Talay, Phuket, earlier. He apparently went to a nearby parking area after the event and climbed onto a parked pickup truck, where he exhibited disoriented and agitated behaviour. He also damaged several parked vehicles along Bandon-Choeng Thale Road.

Emergency responders rushed him to Thalang Hospital after concerns were raised about his erratic condition. Doctors found he was in shock and lost consciousness soon after he was admitted. He died despite medical efforts, but the cause of death was not immediately clear.

The investigation

Police found no visible injuries or signs of violence or assault on the body. Due to unclear circumstances, authorities ordered an autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, authorities are considering possibilities like substance abuse or underlying medical conditions.

As per Asean Now, the Indian embassy is in touch with local officials, and the family will be notified soon. Once the autopsy is done, relatives can collect the body and conduct religious rites.