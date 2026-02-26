Pakistani Man's Story Of Being Mistaken For Indian At Luxembourg Airport Amuses Internet

A video of a Pakistani content creator named Saad has gone viral on social media after he shared a brief, humorous encounter at the Luxembourg Airport. As soon as Saad stepped out of the airport, a fellow South Asian man approached him and excitedly asked, "Indian?" When Saad replied, "Nahi, Pakistan" (No, Pakistan), the stranger's enthusiasm instantly vanished. The stranger simply said, "Nice to meet you," and abruptly walked away without further conversation.

Saad ended the video by jokingly asking his audience in Hindi, "Theek hai bhai! Humare se bhi karle yaar baat, humare mein kya kami hai?" (Okay, brother! Talk to us too, man; what is lacking in us?" lamenting that the man could have at least stayed for a chat.

"Funny incident in Luxembourg. Thought I'd share. But tbf easy to confuse the two sometimes," he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Saad's lighthearted reaction to being "brushed off" struck a chord online. The video has resonated with social media users, who found the sudden shift in the stranger's energy both awkward and highly relatable within the South Asian diaspora. The video also has sparked widespread discussion among South Asians abroad who frequently experience similar mistaken identity moments.

One user wrote, "The same thing happened to me in Paris. A random group of brown guys approached me and asked, ‘Bangladeshi?' I said, 'No.' Before I could finish my sentence, he asked, ‘Pakistani?' I said 'no' again. Then he said, "Indian, ooo," and left. I was like, W** bhai, what was that?"

Another commented, "Only desis can understand and not understand this expression at the same time."

A third said, "Let's spread good cheer and friendship when we meet abroad."

"Quite subtle humour. Only Pakistanis and Indians will understand it," added a fourth. A fifth stated, "Nah, it's just the next question might be which part of India. If he is from north then u guys can connect, but there are chance of him being from the south."